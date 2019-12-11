KEOKUK — Shaniya Caldwell turned in an all-around game to lead Southeastern Community College to a 71-49 win over Carl Sandburg College in a women's basketball game at Cardinal Stritch gym in Keokuk Tuesday night.

Caldwell finished with game highs of 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists, four steals and a blocked shot. She sank 11 of 12 free throw attempts.

SCC's Sasha Saccheus scored 17 points and Emma Knipe added 12 points, five rebounds and three steals. Kianna McWhite scored eight points and D'Shanna Schuster and Aryn Kindig each added six points.

Cora Neal paced Carl Sandbuirg with 14 points, Faith Price had eight and Hailey Lovetinsky added seven points. Alyssa Hopson didn't score, but she grabbed seven rebounds.

SCC (6-6) plays the Culver-Stockton junior varsity Thursday at Canton, Missouri. Carl Sandburg (5-5) hosts the MacMurray junior varsity at Galesburg, Illinois, Thursday.