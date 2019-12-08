After starting the season with a win, Woodward-Granger (2-1, 1-0) girls basketball split its week of games. That started Thursday, Dec. 5 with a 46-40 loss to Martensdale-St. Marys (5-0) and ended Friday with a 41-40 comeback win against Panorama (0-2, 0-1).

Friday’s visit to Panora got off to a rocky start as the Hawks trailed 7-1 after eight minutes of play. That lead wasn’t cut into until the fourth quarter when W-G eventually took the final advantage.

It was a balanced attack all night as seven of eight Hawks made it to the net, and the team’s six assists came from six players as well. But it was freshman Finely Fitzgerald that made the biggest splash with a 18 point performance to propel the comeback.

In a game that came down to a free throw, she went 5-of-5 on penalty shots to make the difference. Collectively, the team was 12-of-19 from the line and were able to win the foul game.

The Hawks drew only 14 fouls that turned into just three Panthers points while the Panthers had 18 whistles to aid Woodward’s final tally.

Thursday worked in the opposite direction as Woodward made good on 4-of-6 free throws while St. Marys converted on 12-of-15 foul shots. The eight point difference was enough to get the Blue Devils through the Hawks for the third straight season.

Part of W-G’s struggle stemmed from a team-wide inefficiency on the floor, going 17-of-49 on the evening. The team collected just seven shots at halftime down 26-19.

“For the most part, it was right. There were three or four shots through game that I probably wouldn’t want us taking but if it’s only that many, it’s not that big a deal,” head coach Gary Dresback said. “We rushed some of them.”

As the second quarter winded down, Dresback told his team her wanted to hear more communication.

“Offensively we weren’t communicating at all,” Dresback relayed. “They kept setting a high ball screen and we weren’t calling out the screen. We weren’t communicating on how we wanted to play it. We left somebody wide open and that’s just not acceptable.”

Additionally, the Devils got through the night with only five giveaways and took full advantage of W-G’s turnovers. Overall, the Hawks walked away with 10 giveaways but won the rebound battle 31-24.

“They took care of the ball better than us,” Dresback said. “We couldn’t pass and catch worth anything. They made some turnovers too but we committed way too many and a lot of them I would call unforced, just allowing them to tip passes because we didn’t make the appropriate pass and didn’t find the angle.”

Game Ball #1: Emma Anderson (Sr) — 6-of-9, 21 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl

Game Ball #2: Finley Fitzgerald (Fr) — 5-of-10, 18 pts, 6 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl

W-G has a trip Tuesday, Dec. 10 to Earlham (2-1) next.