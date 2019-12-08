The last time the Bluejays walked away with a win outside of the soccer field was in the first month of 2018. In that time span, Perry has seen a winless basketball and baseball team, and two winless seasons from the football team.

It's a staggering stretch.

Perry is the first Iowa school over the past decade to have four such seasons across those three sports. Another winless season would set further precedence the Bluejays have no interest in.

The buck stops here

Looking at the situation Perry athletics sits in entering winter, Perry head coach Aaron Lyons shed light on the prospective from inside the locker room.

“It's a big deal but it's not at the same time,” Lyons told the Chief. “You always want to win. You want to win State. You want to win a whole bunch of games. But right now, Perry's going through a rough time and I tell the kids 'Tough times don't last, tough people do.' I know it sounds corny, but that's what we're in. No one cares we haven't won a game in whatever. These kids know it. They've worked hard, grind in the weight room, and I can't fault their effort. When we start winning you'll see a different side and it's gonna take.”

Lyons added he isn't expecting the team to run through all its competition after a winless season. But he sees a different group than what showed up with him before.

“Sometimes you have to beat the best to be the best and that's very well so,” Lyons said. ”But no one's going to go 'Oh, Perry only won one game and they beat whoever.' It is what it is. We have to focus on the guys we have and that's that. These kids work their butts off and the wins will come to this group and I just can't wait til they do. These kids deserve it.”

Finding new looks

Part of Lyons' optimism for change comes from the team's performance in a preseason battle with Roland Story before Thanksgiving break. At the same event in 2018, the team lost by over 30 points. This year the Bluejays held within three points midway through before falling 22-10.

It was all progress for Perry, and even more impressive considering the starting five was not officially rolled out as Kato Dougan and Brendon Ivory were out with injuries.

“Last year's team would have gone down 6-0 and we'd have been beat by 40. It wouldn't have been close. It wouldn't have been fun. The kids are working hard. They're having fun. They're competing,” Lyons said. “The kids enjoy each other. There are no egos on this team and the team has worked 100 times harder than they had last year.”

The hope is to get Dougan and Ivory back by mid-December. Until then, the starting five looks like June Rey Reisberg at the one spot followed by Gage Laws, Jordan Long, Avery Meister and Keghan West.

Circle the Date

Perry's six opponents before Christmas break combined for 296-125 against the Bluejays last season. The only team not included in that towering margin is West Central Valley which is new to Perry's schedule, a very “winnable” game Lyons said.

A 2-19 team last season, WCV's only wins came against two other winless teams. They lost their top two scorers to graduation which combined for 80 percent of their scoring.

After the break, the Bluejays hope to be on upset watch as they'll run through a gauntlet of four team with winning records last season. Back-to-back games against Bondurant-Farrar and Saydel are on the block for Jan. 17 and 20.

Bondurant was a shade below .500 last campaign and resets its talent pool that took down Perry twice last season. Saydel is a new opponent and went 5-17 at season's end.