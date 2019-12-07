Burlington High School needed two overtimes en route to its first-ever Southeast Conference boys basketball victory, a 61-59 decision over Keokuk at Keokuk Friday night.

The game was knotted a 54-54 after regulation play and 57-57 after the first overtime.

Brendon Hale led BHS with 16 points. Michael Alexander had nine, all at the free throw line, and Carlo Martinez-Hale scored eight points. Hunter Johnson and Annakin Kelly each had six for the Grayhounds.

Callum Tackes led Keokuk and all scorers with 19 points. The Chiefs' Isaiah Seay scored 14 and Anthony Potratz added 10.

Burlington (1-1) hosts Washington Friday. Keokuk (0-2) hosts Central Lee Saturday.

WACO 58, WEST BURLINGTON 51: Drew Kissell led three Warriors in double figures in an SEI Superconference South Division victory at Wayland.

Kissell had 16 points, Pietro Vannini scored 14 and Nik Coble added 12 for WACO. Darian Johnson paced West Burlington with 15 points, Marvion Jackson had 12 and Austin Applegate added nine.

West Burlington (1-1) plays at Mount Pleasant Tuesday. WACO (2-0) hosts Cardinal Tuesday.

NOTRE DAME 55, CENTRAL LEE 51 (OT): Notre Dame won a South Division game in overtime at Donnellson.

Matt Johnson led Notre Dame with 17 points, the only Nike in double figures. Sam Brueck scored nine points and Anthony Hoffman added eight. Central Lee's Bronson Sargent led all scorers with 24 points and the Hawks' Seth Mayes grabbed 11 rebounds.

Notre Dame (1-0) hosts Danville Tuesday. Central Lee (0-2) plays at Keokuk Saturday.

W-MU 50, WAPELLO 42: Jared Arnold and Ty Yocum combined for 25 points to lead Winfield-Mount Union to a North Division win at Winfield.

Arnold had 13 points and Yocum added 12. Christian Gerot scored nine points and Daunte Oepping had eight for the Wolves. Caden Thomas led Wapello with 12 points, Maddux Griffin had 11 and Rhett Smith added nine.

Winfield-Mount Union (1-1) plays Van Buren County at Keosauqua Saturday. Wapello (0-2) hosts Columbus Tuesday.

HILLCREST 60, L-M 39: Eli Ours scored 21 points to lead Hillcrest Academy past Louisa-Muscatine in a North Division game at Kalona.

Brock Jeambey led Louisa-Muscatine with nine points and seven rebounds. Jared Woerly had eight points and Dawson Wehrle had seven points, two steals and two blocked shots.

Louisa-Muscatine (0-3) hosts Lone Tree Tuesday. Hillcrest Academy is 1-1.

DANVILLE 68, NEW LONDON 63: Ty Carr poured in 36 points to lead the Bears past New London in a South Division game at Danville.

Taylor Kensett added 21 points for Danville. Freshman Kade Benjamin led New London with 18 points and Devon Swanson had 12.

Danville (2-0) plays at Notre Dame Tuesday. New London (1-1) hosts Holy Trinity Tuesday.

MOUNT PLEASANT 47, FORT MADISON 39: Keegan Kohorst scored 17 points to lead the Panthers to a Southeast Conference road win at the Hound Dome.

Brevin Wilson added eight points for the Panthers, while Konnor Peterson had seven points and Jaxon Hoyle added six points.

PREP BOWLING

BHS, FAIRFIELD SPLIT: Burlington won the girls dual and Fairfield won the boys competition at FunCity.

The Burlington girls beat Fairfield, 1,886-1,732. Jaylee Logan led Burlington with a 171-129—300 series. Also bowling for the Grayhounds were Abby Hunter (282), Tedyn Heckenberg (237), Kayla Norton (228), Carmen Taylor (203) and Karly Cook (196).

Fairfield defeated the Burlington boys, 2,539-2,233. Machias Perez paced Burlington with a 178-158—336 series. Also for the Grayhounds were Mason Rachowicz (325), Caleb Lott (290), Bret Masters (283), Kyle Shores (281) and Johnathan Holstein (263).