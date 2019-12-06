Before the Fillies embark upon their first conference battle of the 2019-20 campaign, they will do so with a heightened sense of state-wide recognition.

With the most recent release of the Class rankings, the Fillies, who began the year ranked ninth in the Class 4A polls, moved up two spots to number seven. That sits behind Ballard in sixth, Gilbert in fifth, Glenwood in fourth, Center Point-Urbana in third, Marion in second, and North Scott earning the top spot for the second straight week. The Fillies enter Friday as one of 17 undefeated teams on the season within the Class 4A landscape. They are also the only Little Hawkeye Conference member to remain undefeated through the first three games of the season.

It’s been an impressive start for sure that has included wins over North Polk, Winterset, and 15th ranked Carlisle. The Fillies have shot 43 percent from the field while averaging 61.3 points per game. Defense has been strong as well, allowing an average of 42 points per game on 128 total points allowed so far this season.

The newly minted seventh-ranked Fillies will battle conference foe Newton Friday in the first game of doubleheader action beginning at 6:15 p.m.