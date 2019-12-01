The Red Raiders of Northwestern made over 60% of their shots in the first half to jump to a 19-point lead over Peru State at the end of 20 minutes.



Northwestern finished the game hitting over 50% of their field goals to win 97-79 over the 'Cats in the first day of the Dordt Classic in Sioux Center, Iowa.



The Red Raiders improved to 7-2 overall while Peru State fell to 3-3.