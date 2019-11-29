Mariah Mitchell knew something had to change.

Mitchell, a former standout volleyball player for Wapello High School, had a solid season as a freshman for the Western Illinois University women's volleyball team in 2018. Mitchell, a six-foot outside hitter, averaged 1.44 kills, 0.49 blocks and 0.28 digs per set as a freshman.

Yet the Leathernecks struggled through a 3-26 season. It wasn't just the record that bothered Mitchell, it was the team's effort and attitude, or lack thereof, that was particularly disturbing for Mitchell, who came from a winning program at Wapello under coach Ken Spielbauer.

This year, with a renewed sense of urgency and a desire to succeed, the Leathernecks improved to 6-23. Mitchell turned into one of the top players on the team, averaging 2.99 kills, 0.77 blocks and 0.69 digs per set.

While the Leathernecks still have plenty of room for improvement, Mitchell likes the direction the program is heading as she moves into a leadership role as an upperclassmen next fall.

"Things went a lot better than last year," Mitchell said. "We focused a lot more and we were in games a lot more than last year. Last year we just didn't seem to have a will to win. We made huge strides this year. We had a a better attitude and a better work ethic. A lot of us changed our attitudes. We were more willing to go for balls, to dive on the floor. We tried to better ourselves and that made us a better team. I am really excited for next year to see what we can do."

"It's been so much fun to watch Mariah over the past couple years develop and grow into the strong and confident player she is today," WIU volleyball coach Ben Staupe said. "She will bring a big defensive presence at the net for us, and will also be able to contribute offensively. Mariah is an explosive player that plays well above the 10-foot mark. Her ability to execute the ball is going to bring a lot to our pin positions, and her constant effort and energy fits perfect into the culture we're trying to build her at Western."

Mitchell earned All-SEI Superconference and all-district honors as a senior for Wapello, averaging 5.55 kills, 0.92 blocks and 0.94 digs per set. Yet the transition to the NCAA Division I level was not all a bed of roses. The players are bigger, faster, stronger and more athletic. The game is much faster and the margin for error is slim. It took Mitchell the better part of a season to adjust.

"I had my struggles in high school, too. I really didn't know much about volleyball until my sophomore years. I didn't realize until that year that I might have an opportunity to go to college and play. That opened my eyes to the opportunities," Mitchell said. "I realized my freshman year here that everyone is good enough to be here. It was exciting, but part of me was really scared to make mistakes. But I realized I could play with everyone else."

With a lot of hard work in the offseason, Mitchell made the necessary adjustments to take that next step up this season. She became one of the Leathernecks' go-to players, one they could count on to put down a kill when called upon to do so.

"We worked on spacing on the court and swinging around the blocks," Mitchell said. "I think I did a better job this year of listening to my teammates. The back-row players tell us where the openings are and where the block is coming from. I think I did a better job of fighting through matches and being a better teammate this year."

While the Leathernecks' record doesn't reflect it, WIU made major strides this season. The Leathernecks pushed Mississippi State to a fifth set before losing, another signing the program is ready to turn the corner.

"That was a real eye-opener for us as far as how good we could be for the rest of the season," Mitchell said. "We didn't always have the outcome we wanted, but we were competing against big Division I schools. That's exciting for us as far as what is to come."

Mitchell said the team practices for two hours six days a week, spends an hour lifting weights and often takes bus rides which can last up to 13 hours. She said she uses that time to catch up on her studies.

"You can get a lot done on those bus rides," said Mitchell, who is majoring in agricultural science with a minor in plant breeding. "We are students before we are athletes."

Mitchell is ready to step up into a leadership role next season and help the Leathernecks continue their climb in the Summit League standings.

"I need to continue to be versatile and ready to work each and every day," Mitchell said. "I want to do the best I can for my teammates, be a helpful teammate. I will be an upperclassmen next year, so I want to help the younger players make a successful transition."