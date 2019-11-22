Nebraska, Creighton Tip at 2 p.m.

Nebraska closes its four-game home stand by colliding with the Creighton Bluejays on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tip-off between the Huskers (5-0) and the Jays (3-1) is set for 2 p.m., with tickets on sale now through the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office at Huskers.com.



Live radio coverage (beginning at 1:45 p.m.) can be heard in Lincoln on 1400 AM-KLIN and in Omaha on CD 105.9 FM. Stations across the state will also carry the broadcast on the Learfield-IMG College Husker Sports Network. Free live audio can be found at Huskers.com and the Huskers App.



A live video stream will be provided by BTN+ as part of Nebraska's BTN Student U telecasts.



It will be the 45th all-time meeting between the Huskers and Jays, with Nebraska owning a 30-14 edge in the series, but Creighton has earned wins in the last three games.



Nebraska is coming off its most complete all-around game of the young season with a 73-39 win over defending SWAC champion and 2019 NCAA Tournament qualifier Southern on Wednesday.



Leigha Brown (16) led three Husker sophomores in double figures, including Ashtyn Veerbeek (12) and Sam Haiby (10). Brown (15.6 ppg), Haiby (12.4 ppg) and Veerbeek (10.8 ppg) are also Nebraska's three leading scorers on the season.



Senior Hannah Whitish became the 33rd Husker to join the 1,000-point club, when she hit a mid-range jumper midway through the first quarter against the Jaguars. She finished the game with eight points, five rebounds and five assists.



All 10 Huskers who played in the game against Southern scored at least two points and grabbed at least one rebound, while Nebraska held an opponent to fewer than 40 points for just the third time in 102 games inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.



The first time the Huskers held an opponent to less than 40 at Pinnacle Bank Arena came on Dec. 14, 2013, in Nebraska's 63-38 win over Creighton.



Through five games this season, Nebraska has held four opponents to 55 points or less. Last season, the Huskers held only two opponents to 55 points the entire 30-game season.



Nebraska is holding opponents to 54.8 points per game, while limiting the opposition to 30.9 percent shooting from the field and 21.2 percent from three-point range. Those same opponents are shooting 72.6 percent at the free throw line.