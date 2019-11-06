Nebraska opens its 2019-20 regular season by battling Alabama A&M on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Tip-off against the Bulldogs is set for noon (CT) at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.



The special noon tip time follows the Nebraska Life Skills Sportsmanship Pep Rally at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nearly 2,000 elementary and middle-grades students from 27 school districts around Nebraska will converge on the arena to hear inspirational messages from Husker student-athletes and coaches, including Nebraska Head Coach Amy Williams and Alabama A&M Head Coach Margaret Richards - a former Husker. The Sportsmanship Pep Rally starts at 9:30 a.m.

Doors to the arena for pre-registered schools in the Pep Rally open at 8:30 a.m. Doors to the arena for the basketball game will open at 11 a.m. - just 60 minutes prior to tip-off, rather than the normal 90 minutes.



