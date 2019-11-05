A magical season, unfortunately, came to an end Monday night as the Dallas Center-Grimes volleyball team fell in a five-set thriller to Waverly-Shell Rock.

It was an inauspicious hole the Class 3A ninth-ranked Fillies which began with a thwarted comeback attempt in a 25-23 set one defeat. The Fillies couldn’t find their footing across the second set and after a 17-13 deficit, the Fillies were outscored 8-5 across the final 13 points and quickly fell in a two-set hole 25-18.

Strong serving and good defense gave the Fillies an 18-14 advantage in set three en route to a 25-17 set win. The Fillies then took that momentum into set four where an early 10-8 lead continued on and the slight lead held through to a 25-21 set four win, equalizing the match at two sets apiece. Then came the do-or-die set five that included quite the back and forth process. DC-G looked well on their way to a potential victory with an early 8-3 lead. A lot of the credit went to senior Katelyn Knudsen and helped a lot of the momentum. Then the tides turned and a 5-3 Go-Hawks run cut the Fillie lead down 11-8 which then morphed into a slight 12-11 lead. Unfortunately for the Fillies, they saw their season come to a close officially with a 5-2 run by Waverly-Shell Rock.

The loss brings an unfortunate end to what was a very strong 2019 campaign, complete with a 31-7 overall record. The season marked the second straight 30 plus win season complete with less than ten losses overall.