Tyrese Haliburton was kicked out of practice.

The kid known for his smile and affable demeanor had instead been pouting. The coaching staff at Oshkosh North High School simply had seen enough from their freshman.

“He has a tendency to get consumed by his own mind, and it would produce this negative energy,” Brad Weber told the Ames Tribune. “We had conversations about how people feed off him, and when it’s positive, we’re great, but when he gets negative … his negativity and frustration with himself would obviously influence us.

“So there was a practice where he got kicked out. We just weren’t getting through to him that he had to be able to carry himself in a more positive manner when things weren’t going well.”

So there in Weber’s office Haliburton sat, stewing.

“It was kind of that he had hit that low point and something’s got to change here,” Weber, then an assistant and now the head coach at Oshkosh North, said. “So we kind of started to produce a plan on what he could do and focus on when things weren’t going his way.”

That plan turned out to be a useful one.

Haliburton blossomed from a frustrated freshman to a state-champion senior. Beyond that, he became an overlooked Division I recruit to an international gold medalist and NBA draft prospect.

The Iowa State sophomore has done it undoubtedly with the physical gifts of a lengthy, 6-foot-5 guard and the skillset that helped him shoot 43.4 percent from 3-point range and break the ISU single-game record for assists with 17 one December night.

There’s more, though, that has powered Haliburton to these heights.

“He has an unbelievable spirit and an unbelievable presence about him,” ISU coach Steve Prohm said. “He can’t lose that. That’s the biggest thing.

“If he does that, he’ll be fine.”

• • •

It was clear from an early age that basketball was something Haliburton would pursue with vigor. The sport was ever-present in his family, and his father, John, is a referee. That meant Haliburton got a headstart on learning the game.

“I was going to basketball camp for first graders at preschool age,” Tyrese said.

So Haliburton was on the radar early, but it wasn’t until just before he reached high school that those in his basketball orbit saw the aura that would come to define him.

“He always was a kid, from an athletic standpoint, from a skill standpoint that would stand out,” Weber said, “but that personality you get to see on the court, in interviews, that really started to bloom in middle school.

“He started to become a little more comfortable with what else he can bring to the table versus just putting the ball in the basket.”

That personality was there on the court, but it almost became a double-edged sword for Haliburton early in his high school career, when competing against older players inevitably begat some struggles.

“His freshman year, probably a low point for him,” Weber said. “There were some pretty humbling moments for him during practices.”

So when his teammates saw the always-outgoing Haliburton retreat into himself, it meant not only would Haliburton struggle, so, too, would they.

“When things weren’t going his way and he didn’t have that charisma and outgoing positivity, that influences everybody,” Weber said. “You love playing with him because of the energy he gives you, and when that’s not there, everyone is sitting there thinking, ‘Well, what’s up? Is he mad at me? Did I do something wrong?’

“So not only do we lack that energy in that environment, but now people are starting to wonder why isn’t it that way?”

• • •

After playing two years in the Big Ten and a third practicing with ISU as a sit-out transfer from Nebraska, Michael Jacobson had seen some of the best players in the country. He’d guarded them. Tried to score on them.

So a summer one-on-one contest with an unheralded freshman recruit with skinny arms didn’t seem too intimidating for him.

“I was looking at Tyrese like, ‘This guy isn’t very big, he’s rail thin,’” Jacobson recalled. “Then he made a move at the top of the key, and I remember I looked at him like, ‘That’s different. That’s not a move a lot of freshmen make.’

“I knew then he was going to be fine.”

Haliburton moved into the starting lineup after Lindell Wigginton suffered a foot injury in the 2018-19 season opener, and he never relinquished the spot, going on to average 6.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 33.2 minutes per game. Those weren’t gaudy numbers, but on a team with two NBA draft picks, a G-League affiliate player and a senior point guard, they were more than good enough to stand out.

“Last year was the first year I probably wasn’t the best player on the team (in some time),” he said. “I had a role. That’s what I had to buy into for us to be good and for me to play. I had to buy into that, which is what I did.

“When your role is decreasing, my ego’s not huge, so I don’t have a problem with getting four shots a game. I don’t have a problem not having many sets called for me. I didn’t really care as long as we won. I was just happy to be on the floor. This year, my role comes back up.”

So, too, do expectations.

“His role is drastically changing, and he knows that and I know that,” Prohm said. “There’s going to be some learning curves with that. We’ve got to be there and we’ve got to do a great job understanding that, recognizing that and seeing him through the peaks and valleys that’s going to happen.”

He’ll need thrive in that new role for ISU to live up to the expectations that have been built over the course of a wildly successful decade for the program.

Haliburton, frankly, is expected to be a star.

• • •

Stars haven’t really been a part of Haliburton’s life.

He was given just three of them by recruiting services, making him, in many eyes, a fringe-type Big 12 player.

Those evaluators, though, were missing what the residents of an Oshkosh senior living facility saw.

“They didn’t really know who he was in the world of basketball,” Weber said, “but he would come in and the place would light up. It wasn’t the Tyrese the basketball player, it wasn’t Tyrese the Iowa State recruit.

“It was Tyrese, the kid who comes on Thursday to help us with technology. He has that personality.”

That personality, or “spirit” as Prohm calls it, manifested itself in more ways than brightening the days of the elderly.

It augmented the competitive spirit that boils beneath the surface for Haliburton.

“He’s going to do whatever the team needs to win,” Weber said. “When you get on that AAU circuit, there are people out there when college coaches are in the stands that want to just go out and score. Ty was always the guy who wanted to go out and win.

“Sometimes I think the subtleties of his game on the AAU side might get overlooked if you weren’t doing your job.”

Prohm and his staff were, apparently, both paying attention and doing their job, becoming one of the few high-major schools to offer Haliburton early.

“If you get caught up in how high can he jump, points per game, what’s his weight - I think that’s where he got lost a little bit,” Weber said. “Coach Prohm and his staff were able to identify that every time they saw this kid, he’s winning. He is able to score, but he’s also able to do so many other things, but because of that completeness, sometimes that doesn’t jump out on a court to you when there are a lot of other really great athletes out there.

“The kid wants to win. That’s his No. 1 goal every time he runs on the court. Whatever those stats are, it’s what he feels the team needs to help win. I don’t think there are a lot of people out there that approach the game like that, so I think that gets lost at times, especially in the recruiting world.”

• • •

Haliburton isn’t hiding anymore.

He began showing up on NBA mock drafts after a strong showing at the Maui Invitational, one of the year’s most-attended events by NBA decision-makers and evaluators.

With the departures of Marial Shayok, Nick Weiler-Babb, Talen Horton-Tucker and Lindell Wigginton, Haliburton is being thrust into the spotlight.

“Last year, I was really expected to do anything,” Haliburton said. “If I had a bad practice, I could just brush it off because you weren’t expecting me to anyways. Now, there’s not pressure on me from anybody that’s making my spirit not be what it needs to be at times, it’s from me.

“I know I have to be at a certain level for this team to be good and this team to be great. It kind of irritates me within myself when I’m not doing that.”

This, though, is not a new issue for Haliburton to solve. It’s a battle he’s winning, but, like any journey of self-improvement, the war is never totally won.

“How his college career is starting to progress is a lot like his high school one was for us,” Weber said. “The roles he had to serve as a freshman, sophomore vs. junior, senior for us is similar to what he’s seeing from freshman year to sophomore year.

“We’ve had some of those conversations already about managing those loads, and how do you manage the load when it’s increased minutes, increased pressure, increased media attention. How do you manage the load of teammates? Making sure there’s not jealousies.”

What’s worked for Haliburton in the past, Weber said, is to keep his focus on those around him.

“The more he focuses on his teammates, the less he gets consumed by himself,” Weber said. “That was, I think, another big jump for him. When you get too focused on yourself, then all the little things start to bother you, but if you are worried about everybody else on your team, then you don’t have the luxury to dwell on missed shots.

“As he turned his focus externally versus internally, his game just started to flourish because he wasn’t putting as much pressure on himself or dwelling on some times he wasn’t successful because he was always focused on other people.”

• • •

The temptation to focus on yourself when there are potentially millions of dollars at stake would be an easy one to fall prey to.

Haliburton isn’t a no-doubt lottery or even first-round pick in 2020, but the path to that outcome is a clear one to divine.

The NBA loves his length and versatility. His game, should it continue to improve, fits the modern NBA. He’s a type of player that league covets.

Straying from who he is at his core - both as a basketball player and a person - would make following that path more difficult.

That was Prohm’s message to Haliburton and his parents when they met ahead of this season. Prohm, who has guided multiple players to early NBA entries, did not want Haliburton to lose sight of what’s put him in this position.

“It’s about remembering who he is because his biggest strength is his spirit,” Prohm said. “He’s a really good basketball player, but that’s not what attracts people to him. People are attracted to him because of his spirit.

“He has to have that spirit. That’s going to be the biggest challenge. His role is changing. Can he keep that same spirit?”

History suggests he can.

“The one thing he has always been is humble, and credit his parents, John and Brenda, for doing a phenomenal job of always keeping him rooted,” Weber said. “The kid never changed who he was (when recruiting picked up), and when coach Prohm talks about that spirit, that’s Ty’s being. That’s who he is.

“All the pressure that’s going to be on him this year, he had on him last year, even though no one expected things out of him. He’s always expected it out of himself.”

Always is just a slight exaggeration. Certainly before anyone else would have dreamed to think big about his basketball future.

“Since I was four, five years old, the plan has always been that this is going to be my life,” Haliburton said. “When I was little, you try to tell mom, ‘I’m going to be a professional basketball player.’ ‘Do something realistic,’ (she would say).

“But it’s real. It’s realistic for me. That’s always been the plan. I don’t really create a Plan B because I feel like if you don’t put enough effort into Plan A if you’ve got a Plan B.

“That’s the plan.”