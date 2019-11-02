GILBERTVILLE — One year ago, the New London High School football team was embarking on a magical postseason run, one which ended with a fairy tale ending as the Tigers won the Class 8-Man state championship.

At the same time, favored Don Bosco was licking its wounds after a stunning loss to Rockford in the second round of the playoffs.

On Friday night, the top-ranked Dons took out their pent-up frustration on the Tigers, rolling to a 72-12 victory in a Class 8-Man first-round playoff game at Tom Ryan Field.

New London, which was all but counted out after regular-season losses to Lone Tree and HLV, was simply overmatched on a cold, wet night which quickly went from bad to worse.

"We were trying to go for a three-peat. No this is just a stepping stone to getting to where we need to be," said Don Bosco junior quarterback, who rushed for three touchdowns and threw for three others. "Last year we lost. This year we came out with one goal and that is to win state. We have three more games yet to win, so we're not satisfied yet. We came out here ready to play. It's been on our mind for a year now, so we came out here ready to go. Last year we got eliminated in the second round. This year we're looking to go to the Dome and win two games in the Dome."

"Don Bosco has a great team, a great school. I thought we came out hard. They just turned out as the better team. All around I'm just proud of our guys. I'm happy for them. They'll do great later on. All I can say is that I'm happy for us, too," said New London senior running back Shae Summerfield, who led the state in rushing in the regular season but was held to just 47 yards on 15 carries by the Dons. "We were the underdogs. We lost two games early that we shouldn't have. People thought we were knocked out there. We had to win the games and that's what we did."

"Unfortunately we didn't have a whole lot of stuff go our way tonight. But that is a very good football team that we played. I can see them going the distance. They have a lot of athletic, fast kids. It just didn't work out for us tonight," New London coach Mark McSorley said.

Don Bosco (10-0) advances to the quarterfinals to play sixth-ranked Easton Valley (9-1) at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Tom Ryan Field.

New London ends the season with a 7-3 record.

Don Bosco took the opening kickoff and marched 50 yards on seven plays before Frost broke up the middle for an 8-yard scoring run to give the Dons a quick 8-0 lead.

New London countered on the ensuing kickoff. Summerfield took the kick at his own 9-yard line, sprinted up the middle, cut to his right and out ran the Dons for a 71-yard touchdown. The Tigers, though, missed the two-point conversion, leaving Don Bosco with an 8-6 lead.

"Right off the bat, I noticed there was a gap up the right side. I cut up in the middle and tried to get them to bite there and it worked. I popped outside and just took off," Summerfield said.

Don Bosco responded with 64 unanswered points to put the game away. The Dons were getting the edge at will and hit on six big pass plays. Frost, who threw the ball a combined eight times in the Dons' previous three games, completed 6 of 10 passes for 124 yards against the Tigers.

"I didn't think we were out of the game right away. There were a couple plays we missed on defense. We got ourselves back into it and then they just kept pulling away," Summerfield said.

"Right away there was a kickoff return for a touchdown, so the coaches decided not to kick to him anymore and make them go the length of the field. Our defense shut them out pretty quick, so it's pretty easy to get the ball back on the 30. The line makes huge holes, so it's pretty easy to run through them," Frost said. "We knew they would be slashing gaps because teams blitz on us a lot because our coaches say we're the best team up front. They just slashed gaps and we drove them down and got the edge and just kept running."

New London, facing a hard-hitting, physical defense, turned the ball over four times. Don Bosco scored on its first nine possessions.

The Tigers were limited to 109 yards of offense, 55 coming on its final drive against Don Bosco's second-team defense.

"We knew if we play the way we can we can beat any team we need to. Our offense is tough to stop and we have one of the best defenses in the state. We knew coming in we could do this," Frost said.

"Their defense flows hard to the ball. They tackle well. They pursue hard. We just couldn't get anything going offensively," McSorley said.

Just seven years ago, New London was limping through an 0-9 season. McSorley came on board three years ago and the Tigers have qualified for the playoffs all three years. They made the successful transition to the 8-man game, winning a state championship in their first season. This year's senior class was a combined 31-11, establishing a foundation for years to come.

"I told them ... they are a little upset because we didn't win the game tonight. But I told them to think back over the last four years and remember the good times and the success that they had. For some of them that I've been coaching for three years, this is our third time to the playoffs. That says a lot about the kids and the seniors that I have," McSorley said. "I feel like our program is going in the right direction. Our district is tough. We got a tough draw in the first round of the playoffs. That's the way it goes. We prepared well and had a good week of practice. They're just a good team. They were better than us tonight."

"The last three years we made it to the playoffs. Last year we won it all. This year we made it here, obviously. Hopefully next year they can make it again. I love the culture around here. New London is a great place," Summerfield said.

;NL;DB

First downs;5;19

Rushes-yards;29-107;33-238

Passing yards;2;124

Comp-Att-Int;1-3-2;6-10-0

Total offense;109;362

Fumbles-lost;4-2;1-0

Punts-average;4-38.7;0-0

Penalties-yards;2-15;9-85

3rd Down Efficiency;1-7;4-5

4th Down Efficiency;0-1;2-2

Time of possession;23:31;24:29

Scoring by quarters

New London;6;0;0;6;—;12

Don Bosco;30;22;14;6;—;72

Scoring

DB—Cael Frost 8 run (Cade Tenold run)

NL—Shae Summerfield 71 kickoff return (run failed)

DB—Frost 60 run (Thomas Even run)

DB—Lewis Havel 30 pass from Frost (Frost run)

DB—Even 2 run (pass failed)

DB—Even 19 run (Frost pass to Fischer Ohrt)

DB—Even 28 pass from Frost (Ayden Hahn kick)

DB—Tenold fumble recovery in end zone (Hahn kick)

DB—Ohrt 17 pass from Frost (Hahn kick)

DB—Frost 8 run (Hahn kick)

DB—Ryan Naughton 57 run (kick failed)

NL—Dominic Lopez 4 run (run failed)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: New London — Summerfield 15-47, Cameron Raines 8-30, Ethan Streeter 4-28, Lopez 1-4, Gavin Holmes 1-(-2). Don Bosco — Frost 14-71, Even 10-65, Naughton 4-53, Carson Tenold 2-39, Cade Tenold 1-19, Team 2-(-9).

PASSING: New London — Lopez 1-3-2-2, Streeter 0-1-0-0. Don Bosco — Frost 6-10-124-0.

RECEIVING: New London — Summerfield 1-2. Don Bosco — Havel 2-63, Ohrt 3-61, Even 1-28.