NEW LONDON — The New London High School volleyball team was in need of a little pick-me-up in its Class 1A regional semifinal match against WACO.

So junior Marah Hartrick decided to serve up a couple pancakes for the Tigers.

Hartrick's two sensational diving digs fueled the Tigers to a 25-15, 18-25, 25-19, 25-13 victory over the Warriors on Thursday night at Charles Lorber Gymnasium.

Seventh-ranked New London (29-8) advances to a regional final to face eighth-ranked Holy Trinity (27-10) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fort Madison High School. The winner will advance to the state tournament Nov. 13 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.

WACO ends one of the best seasons in school history with a 23-12 record.

When the Tigers needed a lift, Hartrick wasn't afraid to leave it all on the floor for her team.

"I've had a couple pancakes throughout my career and it's just an incredible feeling. As soon as it hits my hands, I get up immediately and say, 'Play it. Play it.' You never really know it the refs are going to call it down or up, so you have to make sure your team plays it out no matter what. My team really does do a great job of playing up every ball that we possibly can," said Hartrick, who finished with two kills, two assists, 15 digs, one block and one ace serve. "Definitely. When I go and get my pancake our setter, Aliyah Christensen, goes as hard as she can and she does with every ball, even if it's off just a little bit, she gets there as quick as she can just to get a decent set for our hitters."

"I thought we had a great start in game one," New London coach Maureen Heath said. "I thought she got it. The down refs is right there and he got a good view of it. I told them they have to got for everything. (WACO) likes to put the ball in the middle of the floor and tip a lot, so we needed to get that covered."

New London, which split a pair of matches with WACO in the regular season, got out of the gate fast. Hartrick's first pancake led to a kills by senior Alexa Wenger.

Hartrick followed with a nine-point service run that helped the Tigers open an 18-5 lead.

"That was crazy. I haven't really had a lot of service runs this season. I had a couple the last couple games, which really helps throughout the game for our team. Coach tells me every time to take my time and get it over. I try my best," Hartrick said.

The second game belonged to the Warriors, who adjusted their block and began finding holes in the New London defense with their tips. Morgan Graber and Molly McLaughlin came to life offensively for WACO, while record-setting setter Laney Graber mixed up the offense. A six-point service run by Grace Coble helped the Warriors create separation and a tip by Lona Farrier knotted the match at a game apiece.

"We were a little nervous. It was out first time in a regional final after playing in the play-in game a few years ago," WACO coach Jay Coble said.

New London won the pivotal third set as senior Addie Pry and junior Sofie Reighard began to take charge at the net. Pry finished with 14 kills and a block, while Reighard had six kills and eight blocks.

New London had 19 blocks on the night.

"I think we just got too comfortable. We didn't step it up in that game. We just got too comfortable and relaxed and we weren't ready. We had to come out with more enthusiasm that third game," Pry said. "We have to come back stronger than we did that game and we had to push stronger the next two games to make sure we didn't go to five."

"Addie is going to be one that I'm going to hate to lose. She didn't want to go out this game, that's for sure. It's tougher when she is out of the game. She's a big part of our offense. We're going to miss her, but we're not done yet," Heath said.

The Tigers used service runs by Wenger, Mazie Parker and Aliyah Christensen to gradually pull away in the fourth game.

Hartrick helped polish it off with another pancake which led to a kill by Reighard.

A stuff block by Reighard and a final kill by Wenger sent the Tigers back to the regional final against their old nemesis.

"Give New London credit. They really played well," Coble said. "Our goal is to be hosting next year instead of going to New London

"We have to prepare for them. It's going to be a big game," Pry said of the Crusaders.

"It will be a tough game, but we're ready for it. We always are. It's always a tough match. We're looking forward to it. We're going to work hard in practice the next couple days and it's going to be good," Hartrick said.

"I'm pleased with them. Some of our young kids got a little rattled, but you have to step it up and keep putting them in those situations and they'll learn. Obviously it turned out well for us," Heath said. "It was a good group effort. When they were struggling they didn't fall apart. I think we had a good game plan of where we were going to hit and where we were going to serve."

WACO

Kills — Morgan Graber 11, Molly McLaughlin 11

Assists — Laney Graber 28

Blocks — Taylor Sammons 6, L.Graber 4

Digs — Aubri Garnsey 24

NEW LONDON



Kills — Addie Pry 14, Alexa Wenger 9, Sofie Reighard 6, Keaura Williams 3, Marah Hartrick 2

Assists — Aliyah Christensen 29, Hartrick 2

Serving — Christensen 19-19 (2 aces), Wenger 13-13 (1 ace), Pry 11-11 (2 aces), Mazie Parker 9-9, Kyra Linkin 9-10, Hartrick 13-15 (1 ace), Emma Nye 5-8 (1 ace)

Blocks — Reighard 8, Christensen 5, Williams 4, Pry 1, Hartrick 1

Digs — Linkin 17, Hartrick 15, Wenger 13, Christensen 10, Pry 6, Reighard 6, Natalie Burden 4

Records — WACO 23-12, New London 29-8