PELLA - The Nevada girls placed three runners in the top 25 and the Cub boys placed three in the top 50 during the Class 3A state qualifying cross country meet at the Central College cross country course Oct. 24.

Elie Tuhn, Allison Kruzich and Eleana Hornbuckle were the three Cub girls to place in the top 25 at the meet. Nevada scored 169 points as a team to come in sixth out of 10 schools.

“We had a nice tough district with third-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes, fifth-ranked Norwalk and 11th-ranked Pella,” Nevada head girls’ coach Shawn Crain said. “I was pleased with the fight of that top group.”

Tuhn ran a 5-kilometer time of 21 minutes, 26.76 seconds to place 21st. She just edged Kruzich, who took 22nd in 21:28.16.

“They each ran their all-time bests on the Pella course,” Crain said. “Both will be top returning runners and have an outstanding work attitude at practice. Elie has been a consistent top runner all season and finished stronger with each meet. Allie continues to impress as a very strong freshman runner that has worked up the team ranks during the course of the season.”

Hornbuckle clocked in at 21:39.82 to place 25th in her final meet.

“Eliana is known as a real team leader at practice and a top runner for the team all season,” Crain said. “She was one of those senior leaders that led by example, had a hard work ethic and produced top results.”

Eleanor Elliott-Rude and Bridget Cahill also scored for the Cub girls. Elliott-Rude completed the course in 23:53.45 to place 48th and Cahill came in 58th at 25:05.37.

Grace Cahill and Taylor Conrad were the other runners for Nevada at the meet. Cahill took 63rd in 25:45.66 and Conrad 69th in 26:50.55.

Dallas Center-Grimes dominated the girls’ race with 26 points. Norwalk and Pella were the other qualifying teams with 70 and 89 points respectively.

DCG’s Megan Sterbenz, ranked fourth individually in 3A, won the girls’ individual title in 19:18.41. Knoxville’s Norah Pearson, ranked fifth, came in second at 19:48.89.

In the boys’ competition Nevada took ninth out of 11 teams with 224 points. Third-ranked DCG, fourth-ranked Norwalk and 11th-rated Pella were the three qualifying boys’ teams with respective scores of 34, 55 and 61.

The fastest individual runner for the Nevada boys at Pella was freshman Owen Freeman. Freeman turned in a 5-kilometer time of 18:36.40 to finish 36th.

Elliot Frideres and Louis Lopez both placed in the top 50 for the Cubs. Friders was 42nd in 18:50.90 and Lopez came in right behind him in 43rd place with an 18:51.59 showing.

Caleb Pawlovich and Jacob Joe finished just outside the top 50 as the other runners to score for the Cub boys. Pawlovich placed 51st in 19:17.53 and Joe 52nd in 19:18.56.

The other runners for the Nevada boys were Nick Frideres and Dean Check. Frideres ended up 54th in 19:27.13 and Check 65th with a 20:01.57 showing.

“I’m really proud of how my team finished out the season,” Nevada head boys’ coach James Mills said. “Everyone had their best time for this course. They really got after some tough hill workouts leading up to this hilly course. We finished with tight 43-second spread between our first and fifth runners. My first-year runners dropped an average of about a minute off of their times from Pella early this season.”

DCG’s Aidan Ramsey and Bradley Ramsey were the top individual runners in the boys’ race. Aidan, ranked third in 3A, won in 16:38.25 and Bradley, ranked ninth, came in second at 16:50.17.

Final team scores

Girls: 1. DCG 26 points, 2. Norwalk 70, 3. Pella 89, 4. Winterset 115, 5. Bondurant-Farrar 164, 6. Nevada 169, 7. South Tama 198, 8. Knoxville 214, 9. Oskaloosa 218, 10. Fairfield 244.

Boys: 1. DCG 34, 2. Norwalk 55, 3. Pella 61, 4. Bondurant-Farrar 115, 5. Winterset 151, 6. Oskaloosa 152, 7. Fairfield 208, 8. Knoxville 216, 9. Nevada 224, 10. South Tama 284, 11. Clarke 343.

Individual results (5-kilometer) - Nevada

Girls: 21. Elie Tuhn, 21:26.76; 22. Allison Kruzich, 21:28.16; 25. Eliana Hornbuckle, 21:39.82; 48. Eleanor Elliott-Rude, 23:53.45; 58. Bridget Cahill, 25:05.37; 63. Grace Cahill, 25:45.66; 69. Taylor Conrad, 26:50.55.

Boys: 36. Owen Freeman, 18:36.40; 42. Elliot Frideres, 18:50.90; 43. Luis Lopez, 18:51.59; 51. Caleb Pawlovich, 19:17.53; 52. Jacob Joe, 19:18.56; 54. Nick Frideres, 19:27.13; 65. Dean Check, 20:01.57.