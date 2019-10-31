COLO - The Colo-NESCO football team didn’t have the horses to keep up with district champion Gladbrook-Reinbeck in a 46-14 loss to the Rebels Friday.

After Gladbrook-Reinbeck scored a touchdown in the first quarter Colo-NESCO struck early in the second when Francis Bower ran one in from two yards out. Andrew Grover added a 2-point run to tie the score at 8-8.

But from then on it was all Gladbrook-Reinbeck. The Rebels put up three touchdowns in the second quarter to go up 26-8 at the half and they increased their lead to 38-8 by the end of the third quarter.

Colo-NESCO’s only other touchdown came on a 4-yard Grover run in the fourth quarter.

“It was a huge challenge to play our district champion for our final game on senior night,” Colo-NESCO head coach Josh Nessa said.

But the Royal coach was pleased with how his team performed against a quality opponent.

“This was an enjoyable season and much more successful than last year,” Nessa said. “We have a great group of young men. My staff and I would like to thank our players, parents, staff and community for giving us the opportunity to coach in a great community. We really enjoyed this season and spending time with great young people.”

Colo-NESCO ended up 3-7 overall and 3-4 in 8-man District 5. Last year the Royals only won one game.

Bower ran for 90 yards on 25 carries.

“Francis Bower is a gamer and inspired our younger players by never giving up,” Nessa said. “He ended his career with 1789 rushing yards, 35 receptions, 346 yards receiving and 29 touchdowns.”

Grover picked up 78 yards rushing and Brandon Roberts ran for 13 yards against Gladbrook-Reinbeck. Grover and Tanner Ingle both made 5.5 tackles, Parker Ryan and Jackson Shaw each had three stops plus a tackle for loss, Bower made five tackles, Andrew Tschantz 4.5 and Roberts four for the Royals on defense.

Nessa was very appreciative of Shaw’s effort in the trenches on both sides of the ball this season.

“Jackson Shaw is a clear example of how a coach should never discount a young player,” Nessa said. “I remember first meeting Jackson and remembering him as an average sized junior high kid who was pretty weak and slow in the weight room and conditioning. He is now the largest and one of the strongest players we had this year and hardly left the field at offensive guard and defensive line.”

“He was a leader in every way - in the weight room, on the field and in the classroom and extracurriculars,” Nessa said. “He plans to play next year in college and is in the process of narrowing down his college choices.”

Gladbrook-Reinbeck ended perfect 7-0 through the district and improved to 7-0 overall. Keagan giesking ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns and Eli Thede finished with 88 yards rushing, 36 receiving and three total touchdowns for the Rebels.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46, Colo-NESCO 14

GR 8 18 12 8 - 46

CN 0 8 0 6 - 14

Scoring

First quarter

GR - Keagan Giesking 21 run (Eli Thede run), 9:38.

Second quarter

CN - Francis Bower 2 run (Andrew Grover run), 10:59.

GR - Thede 37 pass from Cullen Eiffler (run failed), 7:37.

GR - Thede 7 run (run failed), 5:55.

GR - Thede 42 run (pass failed), 3:55.

Third quarter

GR - Giesking 47 run (run failed), 9:25.

GR - Thede 42 run (pass failed), 3:55.

Fourth quarter

GR - Aidan Walters 6 run (Braydon Rohrer run), 11:11.

CN - Grover 4 run (run failed), 6:45.

Team statistics G-R C-N

Rushes-yards 35-261 46-179

Passing 2-6-0 3-7-0

Passing yards 62 14

Total yards 323 193

Fumbles lost 0 3

Punts-average 2-40.5 5-29.8

Individual statistics

Rushing: GR -Keagan Giesking 18-149, Eli Thede 7-88, Braydon Rohrer 2-10, Cullen Eiffler 3-8, William Kiburis 1-5, Aidan Walters 2-1, Tom Smith 2-0. CN - Francis Bower 25-90, Andrew Grover 12-78, Brandon Roberts 8-13, Kenny Cutler 1-(-2).

Passing: GR - Eiffler 2-5-0-62, Kiburis 0-1-0-0. CN - Kenny Cutler 1-1-0-8, Brandon Roberts 2-3-0-6, Bower 0-2-0-0, Grover 0-1-0-0.

Receiving: GR - Thede 1-36, Aiden Wyatt 1-26. CN - Roberts 1-8, Grover 1-7, Bower 1-(-1).

Tackles: GR - Jace Petersen 10.5, Kale Hassleman 9, Thede 7.5, Sam Mussig 7, Walters 6. CN - Grover 5.5, Tanner Ingle 5.5, Bower 5, Andrew Tschantz 4.5, Roberts 4.

Sacks: GR - Mussig 1.5, Walters 1.5.

Fumble recoveries: GR - Eiffler, Giesking, Walters.