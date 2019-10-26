Thanks to a strong first half, the Van Meter football team rounded out the regular season undefeated thanks to a 49-7 win over Clarinda.

It was another dominant outing on both sides of the ball as the Bulldog offense totaled 322 yards of offense while the defense limited the Cardinals to just 30 plays, two first downs, and 96 yards of total offense. The 30 plays by Clarinda were the fewest by a Bulldog opponent in a game since such record was kept back in 2011. The victory also marked the third straight season that the gridiron Bulldogs ended the regular season with an unblemished record.

It was yet another efficient game for quarterback Anthony Potthoff who completed 11-of-13 passes for 177 yards and tied his career-high in single-game passing scores with four. The first aerial score for the senior came with 3:59 remaining in the first quarter with a connection to Chris Schreck for a six-yard score. The Bulldogs made the most of a short field with under two minutes left in the opening quarter. Dalten Van Pelt capped off the short five-play drive with a one-yard touchdown run to put the Bulldogs up 14-0 heading into the second quarter.

Once the second quarter officially came around, the Bulldog offense really went off for 28 points. Potthoff initiated the second quarter scoring on a 28-yard pitch and catch with Blade Koons for a 21-0 lead. Potthoff’s third passing score of the season came with 6:18 left before the half on a 26-yard touchdown reception with Dalten Van Pelt. The two would combine for the final two second-quarter scores as Potthoff earned his fourth passing touchdown of the game on a one-yard toss to Zach Madden while Van Pelt took a two-yard dive into the end-zone as well. The Bulldogs then went into the halftime break with a commanding 42-0 lead, forcing a continuous clock for the second half.

Neither the Bulldogs nor the Cardinals could find the endzone in the third quarter but both managed one score in the fourth quarter. For Van Meter, their fourth-quarter score belonged to Ganon Archer who completed a 13-yard toss to Isaac Roeder for the 49-7 advantage.

Of the 322 total yards for the Bulldogs, 199 came through the air with 123 on the ground, one of the first times all season Van Meter football had more passing yards than rushing yards. With Ian Abrahamson getting a break, Dalten Van Pelt led the way on the ground with 55 yards on 17 carries. Potthoff led the way through the air with 177 yards. Defensively, the Bulldogs captured two interceptions courtesy of Tyler Haynes and Blade Koons while Casey Trudo and Bryce Cole both earned sacks on the night. Trudo paced the way in tackles with six on the night.

Van Meter once again ends the regular season undefeated and will battle Pella Christian for the post-season opener Friday, Nov. 1.