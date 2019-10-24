STORY CITY — Strategic thoughts popped into Molly Geise’s head Wednesday night during her team’s regional quarterfinal match with Iowa Falls-Alden. The Roland-Story volleyball coach would notice that a tip over a block was an open look, or hitting it just to the right of an opponent would be advantageous.

“I would be thinking, ‘I need to tell them that.’ And then they’d just do it,” she said.

As they have been all year, her team was cerebral in their attacks and rock solid in their defense, and the result was a 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-22) sweep over the Cadets (21-12). It was especially impressive given the Norse had fallen 2-1 to Iowa Falls-Alden on Oct. 12, less than two weeks ago.

The first thing that seniors Amy Rathmacher and Juliann Clark remembered about that regular season match was when the first serve was: about 8:30 a.m. The Norse yawned to a loss in the first set, won the second, but then faltered in the third.

There was no yawning or faltering on Wednesday when it truly mattered in the first round of the 3A playoffs. The Norse did start off trailing 11-9, but were buoyed by an unlikely hero: sophomore Reagan Barkema’s service.

Barkema, a middle hitter, had only served a couple of matches all season with just one ace on the year. But Geise opted to let Barkema serve against Iowa Falls-Alden, and the move couldn’t have worked out better.

Barkema served nine-straight points, including two aces, as the Norse took an 18-11 lead in the first set and ran to victory from there.

“She is just one of those kids who’s super competitive, and she put in a little bit of extra work knowing she was going to serve, but just her mentality, when she has the ball, you’re like, ‘Okay!’” Geise said. “Watching her serve, I was like, ‘I haven’t even seen this in practice.’”

Iowa Falls-Alden took a lead in the next two sets, as well, but Roland-Story was able to go on runs and keep them at bay.

The Cadets were led by Jenny Wibholm’s 19 kills and .405 hitting percentage in their regular season win over the Norse, and Roland-Story focused upon her on Wednesday, making her attacks just a touch more difficult. The hard-swinging junior had 13 kills and a .235 hitting percentage.

“Our block shifted over. We always made sure to have an eye on her, make sure to always have hands on her,” Rathmacher said.

Roland-Story graduated Makayla Geise, Molly Geise’s daughter, last year, the team’s all-time leading attacker, and knew they’d miss her powerful offense this season. However, the Norse (29-10) are now on the cusp of matching last season’s win total of 30. It’s not because of a dominant attack, though, it’s been because of digging, passing and intelligent offense — realizing where openings are and capitalizing.

“We’re good defensively, and we know that,” coach Geise said. “We’re better passers than hitters, so we’re going to figure out a way to win with that, and so it’s been different this year from that standpoint, that we’re not as offensive. But their mentality is just so fun, and it’s so relaxing, and I give them all the credit because I wouldn’t have expected them to be as good as they were, and all season long, we’ve gotten so much better.”

The Norse may have lost their all-time kills leader, but they have another record-setter playing setter. Sophomore Madison Geise, Makayla’s sister, already has 1,506 career assists, and she’s integral to the offense. She distributed well on Wednesday (29 assists), and was an efficient attacker too, with quick-kills and swings alike.

Barkema was one of her favorite targets, as she racked up 11 kills, but it was a balanced attack. Rathmacher had nine kills, Geise had eight herself, Madison Martindale tallied eight kills on just 12 attacks in the middle, and Clark contributed three, all of which came towards the end of the decisive third set.

The offense was set up largely by great back row play, spearheaded by junior libero Ava Charlson, and good passing.

“We do have some good hitters, but I think we just all-around are a solid team, with passing and hitting and, obviously, our setting,” Clark said.

Roland-Story will next play at No. 13 Union (28-11) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

They’ll hope to use their strengths — defense, accurate passes and strategic attacks — in the regional semifinal.

“We’re having a lot of fun, we wanna keep going,” coach Geise said. “It’s so fun to have such a great team, and the chemistry that we do, and you can see it on the court.”