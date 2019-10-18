MOUNT PLEASANT — The Southeast Conference boys cross country team race figured to be a tight one.

As Washington High School senior Evan Horak and Lance Sobaski crossed the finish line second and third, respectively on Thursday at Mount Pleasant High School, it appeared the Demons might just come away with the crown.

As the team scores were announced, a loud roar went up from the Fort Madison camp.

The Bloodhounds edged Washington for the team championship, 54 points to 55.

Like the Little Engine That Could, the Bloodhounds proved that team work makes the dream work.

"I feel like we have a chance. We have some tough opponents in our districts, but we'll go in and try our best," said Fort Madison junior Anthony Barnes, who finished seventh in 17 minutes, 56.24 seconds to place the Bloodhounds. "I think it was a pretty good run. I think we ran pretty good as a team. I passed one person at the end and I think Will (Gager) was right behind me and a couple other people. I think we did all right. I think it will be a really close score."

Will Gager (ninth in 18:06.58), Hayden Wolfe (12th in 18:25.84), Tate Settles (14th in 18:36.34) and Austin Miller (17th in 18:43.15) rounded out the Bloodhounds' team score.

Burlington junior Conor Stringer, running in his first Southeast Conference meet, won the individual title in 17:16.52 on his first run on the Panthers' home course.

"It went well. It was a different course and different teams to go against. I'd say it went well. It was good to get a new course to run on," Stringer said. "I was trying to push myself for next week at districts. That's going to definitely be a tough task to get to state. The teams there are looking good, so I will need to be up there in the front."

BHS freshman Evan Walker continued his strong second-half finish, placing eighth in 17:56.84. He was followed by junior Will Neises, who was 15th in 18:38.24.

"I'm pretty happy with it. It's my best run yet. I gave it all I've got until the end," Walker said. "I've never had this kind of competition before. It's new, but I like it. We definitely gave it all we had."

Perhaps the most impressive finish — and season — was turned in by Keokuk senior Tim Burns. Burns, who has not participated in sports since Little League baseball, finished fifth overall in 17:39.46. It has been an impressive first — and last — season for Burns.

"I'm happy with it. It was pretty hard, but I got to pass the guy in sixth, so I was pretty happy about that. Right before we came out of the field there I passed him," Burns said. "My friend, Brady Finch, was talking to me about it and he said I would really like it, so I decided to give it a try. I didn't know how I would do, really. I think my coach is really happy with the way it has turned out."

TEAM SCORES

1. Fort Madison, 54. 2. Washington, 55. 3. Fairfield, 60. 4. Burlington, 73. 5. Mount Pleasant, 85.

INDIVIDUAL TOP 10

1. Conor Stringer (BHS), 17:16.52. 2. Evan Horak (W), 17:32.93. 3. Lance Sobaski (W), 17:33.75. 4. Alex Forrest (FF), 17:35.65. 5. Tim Burns (K), 17:39.46. 6. Bryan Wilkins (FF), 17:44.05. 7. Anthony Barnes (FM), 17:56.24. 8. Evan Walker (BHS), 17:56.24. 9. Will Gager (FM), 18:06.58. 10. Logan White (MP), 18:07.78.

AREA TEAMS

Burlington — 1. Stringer. 8. Walker. 15. Will Neises, 18:38.24. 26. Brian Velazquez, 19:28.56. 27. Ryan Schoenewe, 19:29.37. 30. Evan Brown, 19:33.37. 41. Samuel Morehead, 20:16.20. 50. Christian Bracht, 21:31.81. 67. Michael Hellman, 23:45.68. 70. Sam Mosley, 24:32.64.

Fort Madison — 7. Barnes. 9. Gager. 12. Hayden Wolfe, 18:25.84. 14. Tate Settles, 18:36.34. 17. Austin Miller, 18:43.15. 25. Alex Steffensmeier, 19:27.78. 32. Ben Thele, 19:45.31. 33. Emmett Kruse, 19:46.84. 34. Nathaniel Swigart, 19:49.40. 52. Owen Kruse, 21:36.34. 58. Cameron Shutwel, 22:15.69.

Keokuk — 5. Burns. 54. Layden Denning, 22:03.02. 68. Sullivan Campbell, 23:54.56.

Mount Pleasant — 10. White. 16. Nick McCormick, 18:39.40. 19. Luke Ryon, 18:58.31. 21. Logan Lee, 19:06.59. 24. Nathan McWilliams, 19:26.14. 28. Gabe Feldman, 19:30.50. 37. Levi Mills, 20:03.96. 38. Heath Brooks, 20:10.12. 47. Tyler Johnson, 21:13.96. 49. Jonathan Hough, 21:23.18.53. Nathan Peiffer, 21:39.15. 55. Riley Hammes, 22:03.52. 57. Jakin Bunnell, 22:13.99. 60. Kade Welcher, 22:23.24. 63. Bean Meador, 22:50.50.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Burlington — 2. Joey Jolin, 11:43.31. 5. Shaye Stringer, 11:55.52. 12. Calvin Schafer, 12:06.27. 16. Kindric Hurt, 12:29.11. 20. Christos Kantzavelous, 12:37.37. 21. Aaron Green, 12:37.87. 27. Louis Trumbell, 13:07.72. 45. Adam Johnson, 14:04.84.