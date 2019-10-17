COLO -The Colo-NESCO volleyball team had a tough time at the net in a non-conference loss to Grand View Christian Oct. 10.

The Royals were swept by scores of 25-10, 25-12 and 25-10 in falling to 4-13 on the season. They only had 10 kills against 13 errors and went without a block or an ace.

Colo-NESCO came up with 24 digs in the back row and also totaled eight assists.

Megan Carlson had seven assists, one kill and one dig and Rylee Purvis put up eight digs and two kills for the Royals. Megan Hulshizer, McKenzie Niemeyer and Izabell Voelker had four digs apiece and Niemeyer also tallied two kills and Voelker one assist.

Jenna Hill finished with two kills and one dig, Ayvarie Bappe two kills and Morgan Sluis two digs and one kill.

MAXWELL - Colo-NESCO showed flashes of quality play against Collins-Maxwell Oct. 8, but the Royals struggled maintaining a high level of play in falling to the Spartans in three sets.

Colo-NESCO fell by scores of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-21 in dropping to 2-3 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division and 4-12 overall.

The Royals came out strong in the opening set. Big kills from Jenna Hill and Emmy Hostetler helped them take an 18-13 lead late in the set.

But Collins-Maxwell rallied to go up 22-20 after strong serving from Jillian Holst and a string of Colo-NESCO mistakes. Colo-NESCO kept within 23-21 on another Hill kill, but a Reagan Franzen kill closed out a 25-22 Collins-Maxwell victory.

Colo-NESCO played Collins-Maxwell even during the first half of the second set. A Rylee Purvis kill tied the score at 14-14 for the Royals.

But then Collins-Maxwell went on a 5-0 run and Colo-NESCO never got closer than three points the rest of the way.

In the third set Colo-NESCO came back from an early 12-8 deficit to take a 17-16 lead following a Megan Carlson tip kill and Collins-Maxwell error. But Collins-Maxwell eventually went head to stay behind a strong serving stretch from Brooke Christie.

“I just feel like our inconsistencies affect us a lot,” Colo-NESCO head coach Devin Womochil said. “I feel like once we make one error it gets in our head and then it affects us the rest of the way. We can’t just forgive ourselves for making that mistake. Volleyball is a game of mistakes and it’s ok to make them.”

Colo-NESCO only had two aces serving and gave up nine. The Spartans hung around due to strong hitting, finishing with 30 kills against 19 attack errors.

“I think we’ve improved so much with our hitting,” Womochil said. “I feel like we’re a really aggressive team at the net. We’ve started incorporating some quicks (attacks) and I’m really proud of them for running them.”

Gracie Kettwig had eight kills, one block and one ace and Hill seven kills, two digs and a block to lead the Royals at the net. Hostetler tallied five kills, one block and one dig, Ayvarie Bappe three kills, three digs, one block and an assist and McKenzie Niemeyer two kills and four digs.

Megan Carlson handed out 23 assists and she also had nine digs, three kills, one block and one ace. Rylee Purvis put up nine digs, two kills and a block, Megan Hulshizer 11 digs and Morgan Sluis two digs.

Collins-Maxwell improved to 3-1 in the conference and 11-8 overall. Robertson had 13 kills, 10 digs and one ace and Holst 24 assists, three aces and one kill for the Spartans.