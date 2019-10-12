COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Van Iang and Esther Lian have a true appreciation of life in America.

The two sisters, who run cross country for Columbus Community High School, are refugees from Burma, now known as Mayanmar. They fled the country with their family to escape the hardships brought on in part by a long civil war.

In their homeland, Iang and Lian had no chance to go to school. Instead, their days were spent searching for food to eke out a meager day-to-day life. The things most Americans take for granted were not even dreams for many Burmese. Iang and Lian had never seen a television set until they arrived in the United States five years ago. And cars? Well, they were few and far between in Burma.

Their father, after spending several years in jail for trying to enter Malaysia to flee to America, finally got his family out of Burma. They spent two years in Texas and another year in Michigan before the family settled in Columbus Junction. It is the place they now call home.

But their life in Burma is always at the front of their minds, a constant reminder of what was and what could have been.

"It's much easier living here than there," said Iang, a freshman who started running cross country at the urging of her friend and teammate, Averi Sipes. "I don't remember much. It's completely different from America. America is totally advanced. There is technology everywhere. In our homeland, I only saw cars a couple times and whenever I saw them, I would always stare at them because they are not common items like in America. We didn't have a lot of resources. We didn't have a lot of things, so we had to use what we did have and just live with that."

Lian, a junior, has a little better memory of her days in Burma, some she would just as soon forget.

"I had to go to the forest and pick up some edible food. It's tough, but you have to live with it. You can't be lazy," Lian said. "Life in Burma was tough. We didn't have lots of food there. We couldn't go to school because we were too poor. Every day we would have to work. We would have to go into the forest and hunt. My aunt would take a bow and arrow and go hunting."

With jobs few and far between, Iang and Lian's father had to travel to find work, often meaning being away from his family for weeks at a time. It was that time away from his family that drove their father to seek a better way of life for his family.

"There weren't lots of jobs, so the people were suffering economically. We left our home country because he didn't like how we lived and he heard about America and it sounded way better than our homeland," Iang said. "It's not easy to get food. We have to work every day to get the food that we have. Most times it wasn't a big feast or anything. It was just enough to fill our bellies. The next day we would work again.

"We ate a lot of rice because it was abundant and easy to grow. We also ate a lot of chicken, which lay eggs and we also would eat those. We also grew some plants also."

"The town where we lived was a small city. My dad had to go to different countries, like India, to make food. He would come once a month and bring us food and money. Then he would go back," Lian said. "We never really had father-daughter time. My dad really wanted that, so he heard about the U.S.A. had so much freedom, so he wanted to go there for his family. He went to Malaysia first. It's illegal to go there. He got caught by the police and was in jail for many years. After that he was released. He went to Malaysia and then he came to pick us up. He paid someone to get us over there. We were too poor to take a plane, so we walked to Malaysia. It was so far and so tough."

Even when they got to the United States, they found it an uphill battle, a daily struggle in a foreign land where Chin were very few and far between. The culture, the food and the language proved to be difficult barriers to cross.

"At first I was really confused about everything. It was definitely a huge transition," Iang said. "I was confused about everything. Some foods I had never even heard of and I wouldn't even imagine them. I wouldn't eat a lot of American food at first. But as I tried them, I really liked them. It's so different from our homeland, but kind of the same. American food is different. It is much larger. In our homeland, the food is quiet and we just chew it."

"It's hard because we're the only Chin people. But we get used to it," Lian said.

Even when they started school, it was a struggle, especially for Lian, who started school in the fourth grade, creating major problems since she skipped four grades.

"I started in fourth grade. It was so hard. I don't know how to speak in English, so I would have to do it with my fingers, use sign language," Lian said. "I wanted to quit school because it was so hard, but my dad said, 'No. You cannot quit.' I really do want to quit. If my dad didn't tell me not to, I would have quit and not go to school."

"It was easier for me to learn English because I started in kindergarten and went up," Iang said. "It was harder for my sister because she had to skip some of the grades because she is older than I am. It is completely different from our language. But through a lot of work, and even teaching myself sometimes, I eventually learned this language."

The sisters have found comfort and solitude in running. It gives them freedom, and also a sense of being a part of something greater, just like their extended family.

"It's actually a funny story. I didn't even know what cross country was and then my friend, Avery, convinced me to join. I didn't have anything better to do so I decided to join. I am so glad that I did because I'm doing great so far," Iang said. "My meets, I started off pretty good. Sometimes I got a couple medals, which I never did before. I am really proud of myself."

"My sister forced me to try cross country. I did it. I really wanted to quit because it is so hard. I'm not the type of person to quit like that. Since I started, I want to finish," Lian said.

"I feel like back in our old country, it was like we were living in the past. We don't have the technology they have here. Sometimes I feel I was completely mesmerized by American technology," Iang said.

"If we lived there right now, we would probably die. It's too hard," Lian said.