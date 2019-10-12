The junior safety left the TCU game due to injury last week

MORGANTOWN, W.V. — Iowa State will be without one of its most important defensive players this week.

Greg Eisworth, who has started 17 games over the last two years at safety, is out against West Virginia — he was in street clothes while the team went through warmups.

The 6-foot-0, 205-pound junior went out due to injury in the second half against TCU, however coach Matt Campbell said Eisworth could have returned in the game if needed. Campbell also called Eisworth "probable" for Saturday's game when asked Tuesday.

Eisowrth has 39 tackles through five games this season with three pass breakups. He's been dealing with injuries the last several weeks, and could use his inactivity against the Mountaineers as a way to play catchup health-wise for next week at Texas Tech.

Look for Braxton Lewis, Arnold Azunna and Justin Bickham to be in the mix to replace Eisworth in Morgantown. ISU (3-2) is seeking to move to 2-1 in Big 12 play against West Virginia (3-2, 1-1). Kickoff is at 3 p.m. (ESPN).