MEDIAPOLIS — Making memories, chasing dreams.

That is what the Mediapolis High School volleyball team has been doing, well, since they started playing volleyball together.

On Senior Night, the Bullettes' six seniors — Ellie Gerber, Rachael Kennedy, Mackenzie Williamson-Springsteen, Ruthie Jahn, Helaina Hillyard and Olivia Moehle — made one more memory and took one step closer to their ultimate dream, routing SEI Superconference North Division rival Wapello, 25-13, 25-12, 25-4 on the Vernon "Bud" McLearn Court.

What started out as an emotional tearjerker turned into another brick in what the Bullettes hope is their yellow brick road to the state tournament.

The seniors made sure this night would be one they will remember forever.

"It's pretty sad. We've been playing together since we were real young. It's a sad night, but we still have a lot of our season still to play," said Moehle, who put up 30 assists while mixing up the offense. "It's really a blessing playing with my best friends all the time. We all have put in so much work. It's just really fun."

"It was really sad, playing my last home match with my friends. We have two more postseason matches if we keep winning, which is really exciting that we get some more home games," said Kennedy, who had two digs and four of the Bullettes' whopping 17 aces. "It was emotional. I started crying and then everyone else started crying. It's really sad. We've been playing with each other forever, so there are a lot of emotions going on. But also a lot of excitement."

"It was really bittersweet. It made me love my team a lot more. It was kind of sad," said Gerber, who had eight kills and a block. "We've been best friends since we were little kids, so it was fun. It was good being out there with each other."

On Senior Night, it was only fitting that head coach Erin Steffener started all six seniors, letting them make one more memory together.

"I wanted to put the six seniors on the floor, so we had to change the rotation just a little bit," Steffener said. "Of course they were looking around, 'Am I in the right spot? Is this OK?' I think that's what started us off slow. Once we got comfortable and started going on some serving runs, everything kind of fell into place."

Mediapolis (31-0 overall, 6-0 North Division), ranked second in Class 2A, started slow as Wapello (15-14, 4-3) jumped to a 6-2 lead on the strength of kill by Gracie Gustison and an ace by Serah Shafer, as well as a pair of Mediapolis serving errors.

The Bullettes swung the momentum — and the match — in their favor with a 12-0 run, starting with a stuff by Williamson-Springsteen. They followed with 11 straight points off the serve of Williamson-Springsteen as Moehle began running quicks, shoots and slides to keep the Arrows guessing.

"She's really good at running quick stuff and setting high stuff and moving us around the court so we are unpredictable. She does good at that," Gerber said of Moehle.

"We started out with a couple serving errors, but I would say after those we had a lot of tough serves, a lot of aces, a lot of really good serves," Moehle said.

"We had some tough serves. There was a lot of good serving. I was impressed with our serving. We did a good job tonight. Not very many serving errors," Kennedy said.

"That's my favorite hit. I'm trying to get these kids on board and doing it more. It was fun," Steffener said. "That's another thing we've been working on is not being predictable, making sure we're moving it around, getting every position involved. Tonight was a good chance for us to keep pushing that."

The Bullettes would never trail again. With Jahn (five kills), Hillyard (11 kills) and Josie Wolter (seven kills) swinging away up front and Moehle varying the offense, the Bullettes used three long serving runs to put away the second set, then polished it off with serving runs by Williamson-Springsteen and Hillyard to waltz through the third set.

The Mediapolis seniors are a combined 30-6 on their home court, with the Mediapolis Tournament and regionals still to come.

There is plenty of volleyball left to play and the Bullettes aren't about to rest on their laurels.

After all, there are more memories to make and dreams to chase.

"It's exciting. We obviously have a target on our backs because we're ranked so high. We weren't really expecting to be ranked at all, really. It's really humbling," Moehle said. "We have a lot of work to do still. We're not becoming complacent. We're going to keep going at it in the gym."

"It's a lot of fun being a part of this team," Kennedy said. "My role is to get my good serve receive, get my digs. Just make sure nothing hits the ground and try to be really positive for my teammates. Keep them excited. A lot of talking, too, so everyone knows what's going on."

"I'm so surprised that we're 31-0 and so successful this season. I couldn't have asked for anything else," Gerber said. "We all have to play our roles, keep working and focusing on our main goal."

"I don't think the rankings affect our game at all. The pairings came out and we see what we have to work towards. The goals are the same as they were preseason, no matter what our ranking is," Steffener said. "They were wanting it pretty bad. They were wanting the 'W.'"

MEDIAPOLIS

Kills — Helaina Hillyard 11, Ellie Gerber 8, Josie Wolter 7, Ruthie Jahn 5, Catie Cross 2, Mackenzie Springsteen 1

Assists — Olivia Moehle 30, Springsteen 1

Serving — Kennedy 14-14 (4 aces), Jahn 9-9, Moehle 3-3, Springsteen 23-24 (7 aces), Wolter 5-6 (2 aces), Hillyard 15-17 (4 aces)

Blocks — Jahn 1, Wolter 1

Digs — Springsteen 10, Jahn 9, Hillyard 3, Kennedy 2, Gerber 1, Wolter 1

Records — Wapello 15-14 overall (4-3 SEI Superconference North Division), Mediapolis 31-0 (6-0)