Warning to Class 1A high school volleyball teams: Holy Trinity is rounding into form at just the right time of the year.

Class 1A's eighth-ranked Crusaders, who finished as the state runner-up a year ago, put together their most complete match of the season on Tuesday.

Holy Trinity got kills from six different players and assists from six different players in rolling to a 25-22, 25-23, 25-19 SEI Superconference South Division win over West Burlington at West Burlington High School.

With the start of regionals just two weeks away, the Crusaders are gaining momentum and playing the kind of volleyball that has made them a powerhouse since their inception in 2005.

Class 1A teams beware. Here come the Crusaders.

"We've been working really hard, pushing every game. We're getting there," said Holy Trinity senior Avery Hopper, who put down eight kills to go along with four blocks, five digs and one assist.

"We're getting there, but we're not quite there yet. It just takes practice to get to where we want to be," said Holy Trinity freshman outside hitter Brooke Mueller, who had seven kills, five digs, two blocks and one assist.

"I told them this week, 'This is where we have to turn it. This is where we're going to turn the corner,': Holy Trinity head coach Melissa Freesmeier said. "I feel like we did tonight. We got a lot of kills from a lot of different people. Our defense made some great plays all around the board. All 16 of these players were there tonight. Their energy level was great. It was just a good win for us."

West Burlington (12-13 overall, 5-2 South Division) gave Holy Trinity (19-7, 5-2) all it could handle in the first two sets. The Falcons raced out to a 9-3 lead in the opening set as all-state hitter Sydney Marlow pounded the ball at the Crusaders at will.

Marlow, who recently recorded her 1,000th career dig, finished with a match-high 22 kills to go along with 18 digs and two blocks.

Trailing 11-6, Mueller took matters into her own hands, pounding down a pair of kills. Suddenly, the momentum shifted in Holy Trinity's favor.

"All I was thinking was to get the point because we needed those. We really needed to get those points to get back into the match," Mueller said. "Our team started being more enthusiastic. We were more energized. We started talking and we came together as a team."

"She did a great job just finding some holes in their defense and just using their blocks," Freesmeier said of Hopper. "Great job by her and the rest of our kids tonight. We had a game plan. We carried it out and we got the win here tonight. It's a tough place to play. The way the South is this year, West Burlington is as good as anybody. Getting out of here 3-0 is pretty amazing."

Kills by Mueller, Kassi Randolph and Katie Denning helped the Crusaders close out the first set.

"We knew coming in they were going to be tough. We knew they would have a game plan for us and they did," West Burlington head coach Corina Shipp said. "That was frustrating. We came out and played well and then we lost the lead and saw our momentum go down. That was frustrating."

Holy Trinity led most of the second game, grabbing an 18-13 edge on an ace serve by Anna Sobszak and a kill by Randolph, one of her team-high 15 on the night.

Hopper, who had been quiet for most of the night, stepped up big in a crucial moment. With the set knotted at 23, She drilled a kill right down the middle and Bailey Hellweg followed with a perfectly-placed tip to give the Crusaders the second set.

"We're told to go to the setter every time, which was to the left. I'm pretty sure I went to the right, though, because I saw the setter was in her spot. I decided to go to the right instead," Hopper said.

"Avery has got that. She kind of there and then all of a sudden it's like, 'Boom!' She sees the floor well. She does some great things for us. We're looking for her down the stretch to do even more great things for us," Freesmeier said.

"That second game, we started off kind of slow and then we decided to start playing harder. We just couldn't capitalize when we got it close there," Shipp said.

Holy Trinity never trailed in the third game, pull away early, then withstanding a late West Burlington rally.

Randolph led the Crusaders with 15 kills and 23 digs. She also had 16 assists, one block and an ace.

"She had a couple line shots tonight that were unbelievable on both the left side and the right side. You can tell she's getting more confident with her swing. Her and Bailey are doing a great job running our offense. Just some great things tonight. We have some things to work on, but we saw some really great things tonight," Freesmeier said of Randolph."I feel like this is going to be good for us and this will give these kids some confidence. We're looking forward to the next couple weeks."

Holy Trinity



Kills — Kassi Randolph 15, Claire Pothitakis 11, Avery Hopper 8, Brooke Mueller 7, Bailey Hellweg 5, Katie Denning 4

Assists — Hellweg 21, Randolph 16, Maria Rauenbuehler 5, Pothitakis 2, Hopper 1, Mueller 1

Serving — Maille Sheerin 12-12 (1 ace), Rauenbuehler 11-11 (1 ace), Pothitakis 8-8 (1 ace), Randolph 10-11 (1 ace), Anna Sobczak 4-5 (1 ace), Mueller 3-4, Taylor Crabtree 5-7, Hellweg 7-10

Blocks — Hopper 4, Mueller 2, Randolph 1, Denning 1, Hellweg 1

Digs — Randolph 23, Rauenbuehler 19, Crabtree 11, Hellweg 9, Sheerin 7, Pothitakis 5, Hopper 5, Denning 5, Mueller 5

Kills — Sydney Marlow 22, Sophia Armstrong 6, McKenna Marlow 5, Abbey Bence 4, Grace Hoenig 3

Assists — Bence 29

Serving — Allie Kellen 17-18, Lauren Summers 16-17

Blocks — S.Marlow 2, M.Marlow 2

Digs — S.Marlow 18, M.Marlow 15, Bence 12, Summers 11, Kellen 5

Records — Holy Trinity 19-7 overall (5-2 SEI Superconference South Division), West Burlington 12-13 (5-2)