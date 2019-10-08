From the Adair County Fairgrounds, the Van Meter girls’ cross country team was involved in a 13-team invitational to kick off the week Monday afternoon.

With a total team time of 1:49:00.61, the Lady Bulldogs captured a second-place finish. Out of 127 total runners, the Bulldogs placed three runners inside the top 30 finishers and placed top five or better in their fourth meet this season. Leading the way as she has all season was Clare Kelly. The freshman placed second overall with a time of 20:11:11. Sister Mary Kelly was not too far behind placing fourth overall thanks to a time of 20:26.35. That marked a season-best for the fellow freshman.

Rounding out the top 20 for the Bulldogs was Gretchen Banks who captured a time of 22:17.07, also one of her best times of the season. Her efforts landed her 20th overall. Other top times for the Bulldogs included Payton Rice in 33rd (22:53.55), Clair Lauterbach in 35th (23:12.53), and Matti Rebelsky in 40th place (23:57.61).

Next up for the Bulldog girls will be a Thursday, Oct. 10 as they take on the Saydel Invitational.