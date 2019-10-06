With the high school football season officially turning towards district play, teams are continually seeking ways to get ahead and break away from the pack.

For the second straight year, ADM football will be getting ahead with the help of over 20 years of football experience thanks to the great football mind that is Lyle Alumbaugh. The long-time Panorama head football coach and current ADM defensive coach was recently honored with the Iowa Football Coaches Association Walt Fiegel Coaching with Character Award this past winter. The award recognizes individuals who have helped young me build life long qualities of integrity, sportsmanship, responsibility, and accountability.

It’s that and so much more that the 2019 Tiger gridiron stars get to benefit from and something that’s certainly not lost on the players themselves.

“Having coach Alumbaugh here is pretty cool,” said senior defensive star Kaden Sutton. “He brings so much knowledge about the game to the table and we’re all just so amazed at how much he knows. He’s also just a great person to be around which goes along with the atmosphere that all the coaches establish of energy and fun.”

There’s no doubt that what ADM football has is a wealth of gridiron knowledge that started all the way back in 1994 when Alumbaugh began his coaching career as an assistant with Panorama High School. That includes 120 games won and nine playoff appearances while a head coach with the Panthers. Along the way, Alumbaugh had 61 First Team All-District players with 31 earning All-State recognition with over 25 moving onto the collegiate level. Coach A, as the players call him, continues to shine light on the Tiger football program, a light that produced over 20 winning seasons as a head coach.

Coach Alumbaugh began his tenure with ADM almost instantly after retiring as the head football coach at Panorama. As crazy as it sounds, the fate that brought coach Alumbaugh to ADM was in the making well before both he and head coach Garrison Carter even stepped foot on the ADM campus. Stemming all the way back to coach Carters’ days at Ogden High School, Alumbaugh and Carter made an instant connection and a lasting first impression that coach Alumbaugh still recalls to this day.

“I remember when I first met him one year during late spring/early summer and thinking, this is a sharp young coach who will go far,” began Alumbaugh. “He really knows the game well and his enthusiasm and energy for the game in my mind is second to none.”

It seemed like a connection that was bound to happen anyway and through pre-season encounters, shrine bowl appearances, and more, the relationship established between the two made it easy for coach Alumbaugh to jump right out of retirement and back into the coaching ranks.

“Coach Carter and I have remained friends ever since we first met and originally there was talk that he would take my place at Panorama,” said Alumbaugh. “Then the job opened up here at ADM and shortly after he called me up and he asked me what I had left and we got to talking and it seemed like too much fun to pass up. I’m really glad I signed on because it is a fun and exciting atmosphere every day at practice and every game day on Friday.”

Coach Alumbaugh has continually added into that atmosphere along with his coaching talents that lent to a 2011 IFCA Coach of the Year honor for Class 1A/2A’s Region 4.