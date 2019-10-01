After a set up for the shot from Peyton Tunink that would grow Perry's lead, Des Moines Hoover sent it right back. Another set to Ashley Cerna. Another ball sent right back. It was the third set up from freshman Taylor Atwell that broke through as Kacy Nevitt drove in the play to go up 16-6 in Perry's fourth set of the day Monday, Sept. 30 at the Saydel invitational, well on the way to the championship game.

The Jayettes' evening was polar opposite to their winless weekend tournament. Perry went 6-0 through the first three rounds over Hoover, Des Moines East, and host Saydel. Thee three had a combined one win entering Monday. After getting through those sets, Perry brought its season record to 9-9.

“Our passes were much better all night until that last match where some fatigue set in,” head coach John Fulton said.

Perry's next round took the Jayettes back below .500 as Martensdale-St Marys stood in the way of the championship to improve to 8-5 on the season. It was a competitive affair as Perry lost 21-17 and 21-15, closer decisions than the weekend's string of losses.

That pair of games was only possible after Perry eked out a 22-20 win over Saydel to stay undefeated heading into the title matchup. The day nearly went south though as Perry struggled to minimize its errors.

In two sets against Saydel, the Jayettes had 10 errors that led to the razor-thin margins. Perry led 17-7 in the second set against Hoover but nine errors helped pushed the score to 20-16 before the Jayettes' walked out with the win. Those errors were limited to just six against Martensdale.

While the untimely errors provided an obstacle for Perry to overcome, the Jayettes did catch their stride from the service line as they were successful on 90.8 percent of attempts. That was led by senior libero Magely Orellana who was 37-of-38 on the day. Close behind her was fellow senior Mary Anna Risberg at 25-of-28. Atwell was another standout at 16-of-18 but made the biggest splash as the team's setter in place of the injured Quinn Whiton.

As the team awaits MRI results expected Tuesday, Fulton said he's been happy with how Atwell has come in as a replacement.

“Taylor has done a great job on the court. And for her as a freshman to come in has been tremendous for her to do that,” he said of her string of performances.

Atwell was a major contributor leading the way with 32 assists over the course of eight sets. Monday was her first time playing in every set of a tournament. She was also second on the team with five kills, only trailing the 20 from Kacy Nevitt.

“To go in and get three wins felt good,” Fulton said. “Conference game [Tuesday] then we get a well-deserved rest.”

Perry pays a visit on Tuesday, Oct. 1 to Carroll.