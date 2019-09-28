It was the start of district play for the ADM football team as they traveled to Harlan to take on the storied Cyclone program Friday night.

All told, it was an offensive shootout with 69 total points and 878 combined yards, but unfortunately for the Tigers, a big fourth quarter by Harlan ended up taking down ADM by a 41-28 final. After three straight victories, the Tigers fell just short against the Cyclones yet still managed 328 total yards of offense.

The past three weeks featured a more balanced attack for the ADM offense but Friday night in Harlan, it was primarily a passing attack for the Tigers. A big theme for second-year head coach Garrison Carter was to have his offense take what the opposing offense gives them. That’s exactly what the Tigers did as 237 of their 328 total yards came through the air, accounting for three end-zone trips.

That prolific passing attack accounted for one of ADM’s first-quarter scores and following a nine-yard touchdown run to open the scoring by Justice Paulson, Tate Stine-Smith struck gold with a 33-yard touchdown connection with Zach Fuller as the Tigers started fast with a 14-0 lead. It was a contrast of offensive approaches as the Cyclones did most of their damage on the ground with 352 rushing yards and accounted for four scores. The first of which cut the ADM lead to seven and wrapped up the first quarter scoring as the Tigers led 14-7 entering the second quarter.

The host Cyclones equalized the game at 14-14 which would end up being the halftime score as both teams took to the intermission. The middle quarters is where the Tiger offense fell silent and as a result, their 14-0 lead turned into a 21-14 deficit as both teams took to the fourth and final quarter. The Tigers found themselves in quite the hole once the fourth quarter hit as the Cyclones rattled four straight scores. That put ADM in a 28-14 hole early on in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got back on the board with a five-yard connection from Stine-Smith to Nathan Conrad to cut the Harlan lead down to 28-21. Overall it was a strong scoring fourth quarter overall with 34 total points scored. Unfortunately for ADM, 20 of those points belonged to Harlan and the nine-yard touchdown completion from Stine-Smith to Cody Anderson fell short. The Tigers ended up falling by that 41-28 final.

Stine-Smith was once again the leader through the air with 237 yards and three touchdowns with just one interception. The junior signal-caller also led the way in rushing with 60 yards on 25 carries. Lucas Ray led the way in receiving with 68 yards on six receptions.

Next up for the Tigers will be a home contest where ADM will honor their teachers with Teachers Shine Night. The football team will take on Creston Community with kick-off set for 7 p.m.