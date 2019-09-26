Friday Night Lights?

How about Thursday Night Lights?

That's what it will be for the West Burlington-Notre Dame and Louisa0Muscatine High School football teams this week.

Wanting to avoid the forecast of thunderstorms and heavy rain on Friday, the Falcons moved their game up a day.

So, WB-ND (1-3) will play Louisa-Muscatine (3-1) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bill Nelson Field in West Burlington.

Both WB-ND and Louisa-Muscatine come in off big wins a week ago. WB-ND snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 27-6 win at Central Lee, while Louisa-Muscatine knocked off Class 1A's eighth-ranked Mediapolis, 22-21. Both spoiled Homecoming for their opponents.

The victory over Central Lee was just what the doctor ordered for WB-ND. Now, the Falcons see if they can keep that momentum going into district play.

"We've had good energy and good focus this week. The kids understand we had a good week of practice last week and we came out with a win," WB-ND head coach Jay Eilers said. "I'm proud of the way the kids responded to some adversity and now they have a chance to get another win."

WB-ND is coming off its best performance of the season. The Falcons' defense shone, limiting Central Lee to 99 total yards and pitching a shutout. The Hawks' only score came on a fumble recovery and return of 23 yards.

WB-ND junior quarterback Anthony Hoffman threw for 66 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another 78 yards and a score, while senior running back Dreyton LaVeine rushed for 68 yards and a score.

We had some tough circumstances last week," Eilers said. "Starting center Drew Chiprez is out and Caleb Johnson went down with an injury. We had two guys fill in for him and do a good job. We have some players missing this week, so it's next man up."

WB-ND will have its hands full against a Louisa-Muscatine team which is averaging 35.5 points a game and surrendering just 13.7 points per contest. Senior quarterback Chase Kruse is 14th in 2A in total offense with 768 yards. He has rushed for 505 yards and four TDs and thrown for another 263 yards and 5 scores.

Hayden Calvelage has rushed for 337 yards and six scores, while Kaden Schneider has gained 130 yards and scores twice.

But it is Louisa-Muscatine's multiple looks on offense that have confused opposing defenses.

"They are all about formations. We counted 12 different formations they line up in on the films we watched," Eilers said. "It's critical that we recognize what formation they are lined up in and do a good job of communicating that. Their quarterback is phenomenal. We've all got to do our 1-11. It starts up front with the defensive line. We are blessed to have a very good defensive line."

WB-ND may be 1-3, but Eilers and the Falcons are approaching this as the start of a brand new season as district play begins.

"This is a new season," Eilers said. "All the kids recognize that there are five quality football teams in our district. But we are focusing on one at a time, starting with Louisa-Muscatine."