The top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team bounced back from its first defeat of the season with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-15) sweep of Wichita State on Saturday afternoon in front of a crowd of 8,068 at the Devaney Center.



NU (8-1) had to recover from an early deficit to win the first set against the Shockers, but the Huskers were dominant in sets two and three, leading throughout both sets. After a slow start offensively, the Huskers hit .384 over the final two sets to finish at .283 for the match.



Jazz Sweet had a match-high 11 kills on .435 hitting to lead the Huskers. The junior from Topeka, Kansas also added four blocks and three digs. Lauren Stivrins had nine kills and six blocks and hit .467, and Lexi Sun had six kills while Callie Schwarzenbach had five.



Megan Miller, playing libero for the first time in her career, had a match-high 14 digs and one ace. Nicklin Hames had 28 assists and eight digs and served three aces to spark the Huskers.



Nebraska held Wichita State (3-9) to a .000 hitting percentage for the match. NU's defense was sound throughout the afternoon with 10 blocks to just two for Wichita State, and a 42-40 edge in digs. NU served four aces and was not aced for the first time since Sept. 14, 2018 against Central Michigan. Sina Uluave had seven kills for Wichita State.



Saturday's match was the Huskers' final non-conference match of the season. The Huskers will begin Big Ten action next weekend at No. 19 Illinois on Friday and at Northwestern on Saturday.



Set 1: NU struggled early in the first set, falling behind 9-6 as Wichita State had a .400 to .053 hitting advantage. The Shockers led 12-9, but NU hit its stride with an 11-2 run. A WSU service error, and blocks by Sun, Sweet and Schwarzenbach on back-to-back plays tied the set at 12-12. After a timeout, WSU had trouble receiving a serve by Hames, putting NU on top, 14-13. Schwarzenbach tallied a kill, and Sweet and Stivrins posted the Huskers' fourth block of the set for a 16-14 lead. A kill by Stivrins made it 18-14, and the Huskers went up 20-14 on an ace by Miller. NU closed out the 25-17 win, improving its hitting percentage to .150 while holding Wichita State to .056 for the set.



Set 2: Nebraska got off to a much better start in set two, pulling ahead 8-2 after Sweet had back-to-back kills and a block with Stivrins. The Huskers ripped off a 5-0 run with kills by Sun and Schwarzenbach and a block by Hames and Schwarzenbach to make it 15-5.Sun and Sweet swung the Huskers to a double-digit lead, and Hames served an ace as the Huskers built the lead to 19-7. NU's biggest lead of the set was the final score, 25-10. The Huskers hit .346 in set two and held the Shockers to -.091.



Set 3: Capri Davis opened the set with two kills, and Sweet added one before Stivrins struck for two kills and a block with Davis to make it 8-1 Huskers. Hames, Schwarzenbach and Davis tacked on kills, and NU took a 16-7 lead after back-to-back aces by Hames. Sweet tallied her 10th kill, and Stivrins posted a solo block and a kill to make it 19-8 Big Red. The Huskers earned the sweep with a 25-15 win in the final set.