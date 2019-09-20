With districts approaching, the S-D-A girls golf team finished with a strong second place showing at the Johnson County Central Invite on September 19, at the Tecumseh Country Club.

The Rockets are improving at the right time as districts draw near on October 7.

Coach Sallie Agena said the team continues to work hard and improve with three weeks left in the season.

S-D-A ended the day with a 407 team score. East Atchison placed first, 393.

Individual scoring: Shaylee Staack was three strokes away from first place. Jae Barnett of East Atchison won the event with a score of, 88.

Staack placed second with a score of, 91.

Jennifer Daharsh came away with a fourth place medal, and a score of, 99.

Coming in 13th place was Kirsten Bischoff with a card of, 109.

JV scoring: Dani Schutz placed second with a score of, 62. Noudia Flores placed 8th with a card of, 68.

Varsity Scoring:

1. East Atchison, 393

2. S-D-A, 407

3. JCC, 435

4. Tri County, 443

5. HTRS, 468

6. Auburn, 484

The Rockets will be @ HTRS on Monday, September 23. Tee Off: 9 a.m.