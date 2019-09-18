Cyclones host defending champion Baylor on Senior Day

Iowa State has released its 18-game Big 12 conference slate, which reveals its 29-game 2019-2020 schedule in full.

The Cyclones will begin conference play on the road at Texas Tech on Friday, Jan. 3, with their first home Big 12 game on Monday, Jan. 6 against Texas.

Their final conference game is a big one: against defending Big 12 and national champion Baylor on Senior Day, Sunday March 8. The Lady Bears topped the Cyclones for last year's Big 12 tournament crown.

After the regular season, ISU will travel to Kansas City for the 2020 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament, which will be held March 12-15 at Municipal Auditorium.

The Cyclones are coming off a 26-9 season that saw them finish second in the Big 12 and earn a No. 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament. They graduated three key contributors, each of whom is playing professionally now, and return three starters: Maddie Wise, Ashley Joens and Kristin Scott.

Tip-off times and broadcast information for the season are still to be announced. The Cyclones 2019-2020 season will begin on Nov. 7 with a non-conference home game against Southern.

ISU’s 2019-2020 Big 12 schedule

Jan. 3: at Texas Tech

Jan. 6: TEXAS

Jan. 11: at Oklahoma

Jan. 15: TCU

Jan. 19: at OSU

Jan. 22: KSU

Jan. 25: KANSAS

Jan. 28: at Baylor

Feb. 2: at WVU

Feb. 5: OSU

Feb. 8: OKLAHOMA

Feb. 12: at Texas

Feb. 16: at TCU

Feb. 23: TEXAS TECH

Feb. 26: at KSU

Feb. 29: WVU

March 3: at Kansas

March 8: BAYLOR