Iowa City High was nothing if not consistent in its 28-25 victory against Ames last Friday.

The Little Hawks scored precisely one touchdown and a PAT in each quarter for a neat seven points in every frame, and were led by Tonka Hickman, who was reliable throughout — he rushed 18 times for 100 yards in the first half, and 17 times for 96 yards in the second.

This week, Ames (0-3) will face another run-first offense in Marshalltown (3-0), but is hoping for a different result than the one it allowed against City High.

“We don't want to have another 100-yard rusher,” Ames senior nose tackle David Woodruff said.

City High racked up 343 yards on 58 attempts (5.9 yards per carry) against the Little Cyclones, and Ames hopes facing a heavy running offense will have prepared them for the Bobcats.

City High leads Class 4A in rush attempts, and Marshalltown ranks in 4A's top-10 for rushing yards and yards per carry.

“It's two weeks in a row, we're facing a prominent run offense, so you'd think one week would prepare you for the next,” Ames coach Bruce Vertanen said.

The key lies in the battle up front. If the Little Cyclones' defensive linemen can disrupt Marshalltown's O-Line, Ames should see more success in stopping the run.

“It all starts at the line of scrimmage,” Vertanen said. “Whoever establishes dominance at the line of scrimmage.”

The Ames defensive line is led by Jakob Steiert, who racked up 8.5 tackles last week.

“I think we're getting really good play out of Jakob Steiert, who's doing a really nice job, and being very consistent and playing with tremendous effort,” Vertanen said.

Steiert played last year, but the rest of the linemen are seeing their first varsity action this season, so it's taken time for them to grow accustomed to playing together.

Woodruff said they're trusting in each other more and more, which should help them as a united front.

“We're definitely melding as a unit,” he said. “And (there's) definitely more companionship, and we're a stronger unit altogether.”

At 6-foot-4, 187 pounds, Woodruff is undersized for his position. He's often facing off with much bigger bodies in the trenches.

“Very much so,” he said.

So, to combat opposing linemen, Woodruff must be deft and creative, rather than relying on brute size and strength. He often uses his speed and tries to keep opponents' off-balance.

“Just because he's bigger than you, doesn't mean he's stronger than you or he's better than you, and if you have the right technique and skill, you can beat anybody,” he said.

Winning the battle up front will be essential when the Little Cyclones seek their first win of the season at Marshalltown on at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Ames saw improvement in a narrow Week 3 loss, coming up just short on a comeback attempt.

“We're building off the positives. We had more positives in game three than we had in games one and two. The outcome didn't, obviously, come out as we would've hoped, but we were better in special teams, we were better in running the football, we were better in a lot of different things,” Vertanen said.

The Little Cyclones have won six straight against Marshalltown, but Vertanen said this year's Bobcats look similar to last decade's Bobcats, which were among the state's best.

“They're lined up correctly on every single play, they're never out of position. They make you have to execute correctly down the field,” he said. “That's how they were in the 2000s when they had their great run.”

In addition to Ames seeking their first win, the game also has some historical significance. The two teams have been playing for over a century.

“We have something in common with every Ames High football player, because they've all played the Marshalltown Bobcats,” Woodruff said.