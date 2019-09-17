Project remains in earliest stages

Iowa State University is proposing a multi-use entertainment district development situated where parking lots currently sit between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum which it believes can be “transformational” for the school, athletics department and greater Ames community.

“I reckon it to being we’re parking cars on our oceanfront land on the beach,” ISU athletic director Jamie Pollard said Tuesday, “and what can we do on that beachfront property to generate additional revenue?”

The project is in its earliest stages with a feasibility study being conducted by Cushman and Wakefield, a commercial real estate company, that is expected to begin Friday and last three-to-four months. After that, a four-to-six month process is expected to evaluate that study to determine what the exact shape and scope of the project could be.

ISU and the Ames Convention and Visitors Bureau will split the $300,000 cost of the feasibility study, Pollard said.

The initial plan calls for creating more than 3,000 new paved parking spots east of University Avenue near Jack Trice Stadium that would offset the lost space by developing the current parking lots.

Those current spaces are coveted now as tailgating spots for ISU football games, and the tailgate atmosphere has been a trademark for the school and the program for years. Pollard was adamant that the proposal would not detract from that experience.

A pedestrian bridge above University Avenue would link the stadium and the new lots to the east.

“I’m here to assure you we’re not going to impact tailgating,” Pollard said. “We’re not going to diminish that part of it.”

As part of the project, the university has turned over control of the Iowa State Center — which consists of the Scheman Building and C.Y. Stephens Auditorium — to the athletics department, which took control of Hilton Coliseum a decade ago.

“The Iowa State Center is an incredible asset and it is time to re-imagine the future of this complex in a way that continues to serve the university and greater Ames community,” ISU president Dr. Wendy Wintersteen said in a press statement. “The athletics department has an extraordinary track record when it comes to creating vision and bringing that vision to life. Jamie is a tremendous leader for Iowa State University and the Ames community and the right person to lead this transformation."

In addition to the multi-use development district, ISU also has designs on a hotel between Stephens Auditorium and Hilton Coliseum.

“One of the things that’s happened over the last 10 years is an erosion of outside events coming to Ames because we don’t have the flat space to accommodate the conventions and we don’t have a hotel onsite at the convention location,” Pollard said. “For the last 50 years, Iowa State University hasn’t reinvested in the Iowa State Center, and as a result those facilities have dire deferred maintenance needs. They’ve become outdated, and we’ve got to figure out a way to address that.

“We need to use this as an opportunity to be a catalyst to grow this community, grow this institution and grow our athletics program.”

The university expects to partner with a developer, who would secure private financing for the venture, Pollard said.

A practice facility for ISU wrestling and volleyball is also in the works for the area, which consists of 41 acres owned by the university.

“Most developments, the biggest challenge in the development is you’ve got to acquire all the land,” Pollard said, “and as soon as people find out you’re trying to acquire land, they start holding out. We own all the land. We just have to figure out how to repurpose the land and use it more efficiently.”

The ISU Research Park will also be a major partner in the endeavor.

“One of the issues that we deal with, really in all of central Iowa but specifically here in the Ames community,” research park president Rick Sanders said, “is trying to attract and retain the young workforce. The workforce that is just out of college but prior to having a family. In order to do that you’ve got to have the right amenities, the right offerings for that group.

“This has a chance to be transformational," Sanders said. "Not only for Iowa State University. Not only for the Ames community, but for the entire Cultivation Corridor and everything here in central Iowa.”

Exactly what the multi-use development district would look like remains uncertain, but other recent projects — both locally and nationally — consist of retail, recreational and restaurant options.

“It’s clear on a national level that multi-use development districts are the hot item, and there are a lot of them coming up,” Pollard said. “This is a canvas and the canvas can be painted on in numerous ways.”

The project will cause a delay in the proposed $25 million renovation of Hilton Coliseum as the Iowa State Center becomes part of the renovation and development equation.

“We’ve paused to regroup to say before we put something into motion let’s make sure we’ve noodled it out financially to maximize our resources,” Pollard said.

The announcement comes on the heels of the ISU athletic department undertaking a $60 million southeast endzone project at Jack Trice Stadium, $90 million expansion of the Bergstrom Football Complex along with the construction of a sports performance center and the $25 million Hilton Coliseum renovation.

“(Wintersteen’s) vision is that our institution needs to be more innovative and more entrepreneurial,” Pollard said, “and I think she views the athletic department and the research park as being two great examples and leaders on our campus right now of having a history of already doing that.”