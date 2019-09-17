Another top-five performance in the books for the Dallas Center-Grimes girls cross country team. They were on the road taking on the 39th annual Ballard Invitational on Huxley.

The Fillies placed second overall with 64 total team points preceded only by Ballard with 60 points and an average team time of 20:51.8.

The Fillies were matched up against a 22 team field and out of 159 total runners, all seven of DC-G’s top seven runners placed inside the top 40. Altogether, the Fillies clocked in a team time of 1:44:57.0. Pacing the way for the Fillies was Class 3A’s 19th ranked runner, Megan Sterbenz who’s time of 19:59.1 ranked as the third-best out of the entire field. Hannah Little, ranked 14th individually in the latest individual polls, clocked in another under 21 minute time with a mark of 20:50.9. While it was the highest finish of her junior season so far, Miranda Muhlstein still managed a 13th place performance thanks to a time of 21:05.2.

The freshman pair of Kami Smith and Meredith McDermott clocked in top 25 times as well. Smith picked up her season-best time of 21:10.3 in a 15th place finish while McDermott clocked in her highest time yet still placing 22nd overall with a time of 21:51.5. Four-year runner Lara Kallem placed 26th with a time of 22:11.3 while Jaci Versluis rounded out the placement earners for DC-G with a 38th place finishing time of 22:48.1.

A third top-five performance by the third-ranked Class 3A Fillies has them sitting very well come their next outing which will come weekend style on Saturday, Sep. 21. It will be a girls-only invitational at Central College that will kick off at 10 a.m.