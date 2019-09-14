It may not have been the point total that they captured a week ago, but it marked their strongest offensive performance so far in 2019 as ADM football captured a homecoming win over Grinnell Friday night by a 36-26 final.

The outing had it all as the hometown Tigers used a balanced attack to accumulate 508 yards of total offense, holding off a third quarter Grinnell rally to finish off homecoming week victoriously. There was little in the way of faults for the ADM offense who seemed to find their stride in a balanced attack that showcased 286 yards passing with a cool 222 yards on the ground to compliment. ADM needed a fierce offensive attack because right on their heels all game long was a Grinnell squad who eclipsed their yards per game average with 436 yards of total offense.

Perhaps the biggest saving grace for the Tigers came with the early 13-0 lead posted up before the second quarter of play began. In total, three of ADM’s trips to the redzone came through the air including the 67 yard connection between Tate Stine-Smith to Nathan Conrad. The senior receiver picked up another fine outing and his second two score game, beginning with that 67 yard score. That was part of an overall sound performance from Conrad who totaled 99 receiving yards on just five receptions. That score set things in motion and gave the Tigers the early 7-0 advantage.

It was a strong lead and something that all teams dream of, and what head coach Garrison Carter knew had to happen for the Tigers to have any chance at success.

“Grinnell is a strong offensive team that rarely puts themselves in bad situations,” said Carter earlier in the week. “We have to get out early and establish our brand of football because we know they are going to put up a fight and give us a run for our money.”

The second score of the opening quarter was also though the air for the Tigers as Stine-Smith helped to add on to the lead with a 17 yard strike to the always reliable Zach Fuller. A no-good extra point held the game score at 13-0 which the Tigers would take with them into the second quarter. Stine-Smith, who had a hand in all but one score for the Tigers, made the most of what his defense gave him with a fumble recovery on the Grinnell 16 yard line. After several plays, Stine-Smith drove in a one-yard touchdown run to give ADM a 19-0 advantage.

ADM never trailed in the contest, and in fact made sure to answer nearly every score with one of their own. That included more second quarter action when Grinnell first got on the board with a three yard touchdown run. The hometown Tigers brought kicker Bryce Holm within range where he proceeded to drill a 33 yard field goal to put ADM in front 22-6.

That 16-point lead came in handy for the host Tigers who watched Grinnell come out of the second half gates strong and produced 20 of their 26 points in the third quarter alone. Still, throughout the bombardment that was the Grinnell in the third quarter, ADM did not relinquish the lead once which was helped out by a 36-yard touchdown scamper by Stine-Smith. That brought the game score to a 29-12 mark before Grinnell tacked on one more score in the third. The scoring for both teams would end off the way it began as ADM’s Nathan Conrad hauled in an eight yard touchdown pass from Tate Stine-Smith for the score. Ultimately, there were plenty of weapons at the disposal of Stine-Smith for the outing including sophomore Lucas Ray who had a game to remember with career highs in receptions (nine), and yards (120 yards). On the ground, while Stine-Smith himself helped out his own cause by scoring twice, teammate Justice Paulson also contributed in a strong performance complete with 86 yards from scrimmage on 20 attempts.

The contest pretty much had it all from explosive offenses to stingy defense, a trio of turnovers, and just 50 combined penalty yards on six combined penalties between the two teams. ADM combined for just one turnover while collecting 26 first downs. Sixteen were of the passing variety and doubled the amount of first downs by Grinnell throughout the entire game.

ADM officially collects their first win of the 2019 season and yields a 1-1 record heading into the next week of action. The newly minted 1-1 Tigers will enjoy their win and then get prepped up for their next game which will send them to Boone Goeppinger Field for a non-district match-up against Boone Friday, Sep. 20.