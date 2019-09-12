Iowa DE AJ Epenesa is a potential top NFL Draft choice

If a team is going to have any success on a large scale, it’s a good bet that its offensive and defensive lines are sound. Iowa State excels on one, and has played catchup on the other. Its opponent this week, No. 19 Iowa, has been churning out high-level linemen for more than two decades.

If ISU is going to topple its in-state rival for the first time in five years, it’s going to be because the offensive line finally took the step everyone has waited to see.

Experience isn’t lacking up front for the Cyclones, but a possible reshuffling at center with Colin Newell going down to injury in the opener, could alter the continuity ISU built in the offseason and camp. However, there has been a contingency plan in place that whole time, too.

“This year we finally have a lot of depth. Now it’s seeing who the next guy is up to play,” lineman Josh Knipfel said. “A lot of guys have shown they’ve done a really good job. So there’s not really any worrying if Colin can’t because we have a lot of guys that can step up. But obviously we want him to play. He did really good last year and did really good in the first game.”

ISU came into the season with 114 combined starts in the position room, fifth-most in the country, including 107 from its five starters.

“To me that's one of the advantages they have as a football team this season, the fact that they've got a veteran group up front,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Their tight ends are veteran on top of that, and then the quarterback has done a great, great job. That's a really good place to start in terms of building a team.”

That experience can’t be replicated in practice fully, but the talent influx the coaching staff has watched the last couple years could soften the landing.

Trevor Downing, a redshirt freshman, figures into the mix somewhere if Newell can’t go, either at left guard or center. Julian Good-Jones and Bryce Meeker, two seniors who struggled at times in the opener, are probably safe in their spots, but Knipfel could slide outside if needed with Robert Hudson filling in at guard. ISU has tried out a number of scenarios.

“Coach (Matt) Campbell has been around offensive line long enough to know that you always work a lot of guys in a lot of positions,” offensive coordinator Tom Manning said. “For us, the luxury of it, obviously it’s terrible Colin is still working through some things, but we’ve played a lot of different guys in a lot of different spots. Really from the beginning of spring practice till now. So it’s good for us we have a little flexibility to play what and where.”

The X-factor in the equation doesn’t even lie with ISU, per se. It’s how the Cyclones will try to solve the AJ Epenesa problem, one that few teams have achieved the last couple years.

Epenesa, the junior defensive for the Hawkeyes, is a load at 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, and has four tackles with one sack for nine yards and four quarterback hurries. Even if he’s not making a play directly, he disrupts his opponent’s offensive flow — he faced mostly double teams against Miami (Ohio) and was largely left to win one on one matchups against Rutgers.

“You’re talking about a generational talent in terms of pass rush ability,” Campbell said. “One of the things that has been really fun to watch being a former defensive end and former defensive player, you’ve got a lot of respect for a guy that has so many tools in his tool box.

“He really has the ability to expose you on every snap. A lot of respect for what he does. We’re going to have to find ways to help ourselves out.”