Helaina Hillyard pounded 10 kills and Ellie Gerber floored five aces to lead 10th-ranked (Class 2A) Mediapolis to a 25-16, 25-10, 25-7 sweep of Highland in a Southeast Iowa Superconference North Division volleyball match at Riverside Tuesday night.

The Bullettes' Ruthie Jahn added seven kills and three aces. Setter Olivia Moehle finished with 25 assists and three aces. Hillyard served two aces and Rachael Kennedy had one. Catie Cross had four kills.

Mediapolis (1-0) plays Hillcrest Academy (0-8) at Kalona Thursday. Highland slipped to 2-7.

NO. 4 VAN BUREN 3, CARDINAL 0: Selena Sayre had 13 kills and six blocks and Van Buren swept Cardinal, 25-9, 32-30, 25-10, in a South Division match at Eldon.

Taryn Scheurmann and Grace Davidson each had eight kills for Van Buren. Logan Schmidt had 16 assists and she served four aces on 17-for-18 efficiency. Madison Bartholomew also had four aces on 12-for-13 serving. Isabel Manning led the Warrior defense with 19 digs. Sayre added nine digs.

Van Buren (8-0) hosts Central Lee Thursday. Cardinal slipped to 4-2.

WEST CENTRAL 2, SHERRARD 0: West Central evened its record at 4-4 with a 25-20, 25-16 win at Sherrard.

Megan Schaley led the Heat at the net with six kills and Mady Reed added five. Reed led the defense with 11 digs and a block. Sadie Lenz finished with 12 assists and five digs. Halee Porter served two aces.

West Central hosts West Hancock (1-5) Sept. 17.

W-MU 3, WAPELLO 1: Jenna Buffington led the front row with 21 kills and Winfield-Mount Union topped Wapello, 25-16, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20, in a North Division match at Winfield.

Buffington also served two aces on 15-for-17 serving, and had a block and nine digs. W-MU's Kayla Edwards finished with 24 assists, five kills, seven digs and served 15-for-16 with two aces. Jami Wilkerson also had two aces on 15-for-16 serving and added 12 digs and three kills. Anna Hudson and Emma Haines each had three blocks. Kyndal Townsley led the Wolves' defense with 19 digs.

Winfield-Mount Union (7-2, 2-0 North) plays in the Wilton tournament Saturday. Wapello (8-8) hosts Columbus Thursday.

L-M 3, HILLCREST 0: Louisa-Muscatine swept Hillcrest Academy 25-16, 25-14, 25-13, at in a North Division match at Kalona.

Kylee Sanders led the Falcons at the net with 12 kills and two blocks. Laken Werner had six kills. McKenna Hohenadel finished with 20 assists and three aces on 14-for-14 serving. Hailey Sanders had five digs and Kylee Sanders went 7-for-7 serving with two aces.

Louisa-Muscatine (4-5, 2-0 North) hosts Lone Tree Thursday. Hillcrest Academy is 0-8.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

TITANS' SHEPPARD WINS: Miles Sheppard won the individual race and led West Hancock to a third place team finish in the Rushville-Industry Invitational at Rushville, Illinois.

Athens won the team title with 46 points, South County was second at 58 and West Hancock was third with 76 points. Illini West was sixth at 140. There were eight teams competing.

Sheppard ran the three miles in 15:16, 30 seconds faster than N. McIntyre of Athens. Illini West's Eli Newton was third in 16:32.

Also running for West Hancock were N Stout (9th, 17:33), A Cochran (19th, 18:53), G Miller (27th, 19:33), S Kyle (29th, 19:46), T Capito (31st, 19:50) and E Ufkes (42nd, 20:48).

Following Newton to the chute for Illini West were Cole Kirkham (15th, 18:33), Cale Ballard (41st, 20:47) and R Bartolome (52nd, 23:33).

In the girls race, Bailey Barber led West Hancock with a 11th place finish in 23:14. Illini West's Autumn Peacock was 27th in 28:14.

South County won the girls team title with 37 points. Neither West Hancock nor Illini West had enough runners for a team score.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

EDWARD STONE COASTS: Edward Stone blanked Ottumwa 26-0 and 12-0 in Burlington.

Stone hosts Keokuk Sept. 17.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

BLOOMER AIDS SANDBURG: Emily Bloomer had 10 digs to help Carl Sandburg College to a 13-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18 win over Sauk Valley at Dixon, Illinois.

Bloomer is a sophomore from Burlington. It was Sandburg's fifth straight victory after opening the season with two losses.