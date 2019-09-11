Coach Kylie Hein has the Lady Knights off to their best start since 2007, when the Knights began the season 7 and 0.

After Tuesday night’s win over Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, who was 7 and 1 overall entering this contest, the Knights improved to 8-0 on the 2019 season. Lourdes won in four sets; 25-20, 21-25, 26-24, 25-16.

On Saturday, September 7, the Knights traveled to Weeping Water for tournament action and swept the competition by not losing a set, and picked up four wins in the process.

Lourdes handed HTRS it’s first loss on the year by winning; 25-19, 25-16, on September 7.

Elaina Madison led the Knights in kills with eight; Ainsley Esser, five; Gina McGowen and Aspen Meyer, four each; Addie DeFreece, two; Emma Heng, one.

Esser had a team high with three ace serves and DeFreece contributed nine digs.

Ivye Meyer added 21 assists to lead all players.

KNIGHTS 2 EAST BUTLER 0.

Ivye and Aspen Meyer combined for 24 assists in a 2-0 win over East Butler; 25-13, 25-19.

Aspen led the Knights with 14 assists and Ivye added 10.

Elaina Madison led with seven kills; Ainsley Esser, five; Ivye Meyer, four, Gina McGowen, Aspen Meyer, and Addie DeFreece, three each.

Ruby Bruggeman led the Knights with three ace serves.

KNIGHTS 2 WEEPING WATER 0

Lourdes squared off with Weeping Water and handed them two losses; 25-11, 25-11.

KNIGHTS 2 WILBER 0

The Knights faced Wilber-Clatonia and won; 25-15, 25-8.

Lourdes are now 8 and 0 and will travel to Freeman on Thursday, September 12 starting at 6:30 p.m.