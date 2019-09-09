Both suffered injuries in the season opener versus Northern Iowa

A couple key offensive players for the Iowa State football team could be close to returning after suffering injuries in the season opener against Northern Iowa.

Kene Nwangwu (shoulder) and Colin Newell (knee) both left the 29-26 triple overtime win against the Panthers, but were able to utilize the bye week to their advantage. It's possible one or both could play when ISU (1-0) hosts No. 19 Iowa (2-0) on Saturday.

"I would say right now Kene is probable. He practiced last week at the end of the week and this week," ISU coach Matt Campbell said Monday morning on the Big 12 coaches teleconference. "I would say right now with Colin, it would still be questionable. We’re hoping he’ll practice on Tuesday."

Nwangwu, a redshirt junior, had four carries for 30 yards against UNI as part of a rotating backfield, but left in the second half and didn't return. Newell, a redshirt sophomore and Ames native, has started the last 12 games at center for the Cyclones.

ISU, which will host ESPN's College GameDay program Saturday morning in the plaza south of the endzone at Jack Trice Stadium, and Iowa will kick off at 3 p.m. (FS1).