After starting the season with success at a couple of small events to start the season, Woodward-Granger cross country had the opportunity to show its worth among 18 boys and 16 girls teams competing at Central College on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The Hawks boys finished No. 13 overall while the girls stood at No. 15 among the stiff competition.

Saturday morning went virtually to the book as the three highest-ranked 3A schools filled out the top slots followed by 2A Mid-Prairie in fifth on the boys side. They all finished with average times under 23 minutes in the 5k and had eight of the top 10 individual runners, leaving little room for the Hawks crossing the finish line. The girls had similarly tough competition as 2A No. 1 Mid-Prairie topped the charts

Take away the bigger schools, W-G placed third in the boys small school bracket. The girls held at seventh of eight.

Senior Dylan Steele’s 18 minute 52.3 second finish was W-G’s lone top 50 overall time. Freshman Carsten Wright (19:38.7) took second place on the team for the second consecutive event followed by seniors Alex Bice (19:46.7), Caleb Jones (19:49.8), and Jack Grell (19:54.3) with sub 20-minute times. They all held top 30 times among 73 small school runners, helping set an average team pace of 19:36.4.

The girls competition held more challenges as senior Emma Drake (23:51.7) held the Hawks’ top time, finishing No. 54 overall among 170 runners and No. 21 among 61 runners in the smaller bracket. She returned to the trail after missing Thursday’s competition while at a volleyball tournament.

Sophomore Kaitlyn Smith (27:51.6) was the Hawks’ only other runner to finish sub-28 minutes. She took 96th overall and was No. 40 among small schools. As a team, the Hawks top seven runners paced an average turn of 27:14.7.

After two meets over the course of the last week, the Hawks won’t hit the trail again until Monday, Sept. 16 at Ballard.