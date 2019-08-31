After being left out of the playoffs last season with a 5-4 record, Woodward-Granger is primed to make a splash this season.

And per usual, head coach George Ashman has the team practicing victory formation, the very first play the Hawks run at the beginning of the first practice.

“I expect to win,” Ashman said. “I want them to believe, ‘Hey, we’re gonna win.’ So we need to be ready to finish it.”

The offense returns 100 percent of its passing with Keith Braunschweig, Reese Jamison, and Trevor Simmons available behind center. Ashman said the starting role looks to be in the hands of Braunschweig again.

“Keith is kind of the front runner because it kind of was his position last year and his to lose,” Ashman said. “Reese was kind of in there but he twisted his ankle in baseball so is behind a little bit now.”

Last season, Braunschweig threw for 664 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Joined by a veteran receiving corps with senior receiver Bryce Achenbach contributing 77 percent of passing yards, expectations to lift those numbers are high. Senior Pacey Moats also added 110 yards and two scores. Ashman said those two bring some excitement to the team that can help open up the offense.

“It’s about time we start being able to throw the ball a little bit and not just be run-oriented,” Ashman said. “I’d like to throw it more about you got to be able to catch the ball and throw the ball and all those good things for that to work.”

W-G’s run game also benefits from veteran leadership as halfback Tate Lettow returns.

Last season, he eclipsed a thousand yards as a junior and looks to be the third consecutive Hawks running back to have back-to-back milestone seasons.

The team’s still a breed that still runs the Power-I, keeping a run game driven by a workhorse fullback at its core. It’s one of the few positions the Hawks are searching for a replacement.

Last season, Gabe Yingst punched in a team-high 14 touchdowns while adding additional value as a blocker.

He also leaves behind 80 tackles at linebacker, where Ashman said the most question remains in search of a replacement. But in all, the defense looks to be in good form returning 70 percent of its tackles to improve upon the 21 points allowed per game last year. Achenbach also comes in with a team-best four interceptions.

The team returns all nine picks from 2018 as well, two of which went for six.

Ashman added the offensive line will go through a shakeup as well but is confident Kris Krammerer and Garrett Burkhart can move to the right side after competing on the left as sophomores.

They’ll be joined by center Matt Hanson as well to add some more veteran leadership in the trenches to grind out more than last season’s 29 points per game.