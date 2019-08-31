Ricky Pforts rushed for 141 yards and scored a touchdown and Tade Parsons hit Tyler Cooley on a 97-yard scoring pass as the Wapello High School football team opened the season with a 26-12 victory over Louisa-Muscatine on Friday night at Carl "Mac" McGill Field in Wapello.

Parsons finished the night 6-of-9 passing for 105 yards. Keaton McConahay rushed for 45 yards on five carries and scored a touchdown for the Indians.

Louisa-Muscatine's Chase Kruse led all rushers with 150 yards on 25 carries, while Hayden Calvelage carried 15 times for 95 yards and a pair of scores.

Wapello plays Sept. 6 at West Branch, while Louisa-Muscatine plays host to Van Buren at Richard F. Paine Field in Letts.

HIGHLAND 55, COLUMBUS 6: Will Schwab rushed for 70 yards on 15 carries and scored a touchdown, but the Wildcats fell to the Huskies in a game at Columbus Junction.

Columbus quarterback Bawi Uk completed 5 of 13 passes for 63 yards and rushed for 10 yards. Jaime Villegas hauled in two passes for 37 yards. Gabe Alcala rushed for 38 yards for the Wildcats, while Mason Hodges added 21 rushing yards.

Schwab added 11 tackles — five solo and six assists.

Columbus (0-2) plays Sept. 6 against GMG at Garwin.

LUTHERAN (MO.) 75, WEST HANCOCK 0: The Titans were held to just 83 total yards in a season-opening road loss at St. Peters, Missouri.

Lutheran led 32-0 after one quarter and 62-0 at halftime.

Isaac Munson rushed for 71 yards on 15 carries to lead the Titans. Drew Martens had five tackles to lead West Hancock.

West Hancock plays Sept. 6 against Carnahan, Missouri, at Warsaw, Illinois

WETHERSFIELD 52, ILLINI WEST 22: Weathersfield jumped out to a 38-0 lead before the Chargers found the end zone at Carthage, Illinois.

Elisha Sutton scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter for Illini West on runs of 2 and 21 yards. In the second quarter, Will Deitrich grabbed a pass from Matt McDowell and raced 37 yards for a Charger touchdown. Brayden McGinity scored two 2-point conversions.

Illini West's Cole Jackson carried seven times for 75 yards. Sutton added 36 yards on four attempts.

Illini West plays Midwest Central (1-0) at Havana, Illinois, Sept. 6.

KEOKUK 26, DAVIS COUNTY 7: Colton Atterberg and Callum Tackes scored two touchdowns each to lead the Chiefs to victory at Bloomfield.

Braylon Martinez led the Keokuk ground attack with 85 yards on 13 carries. Corey Skinner had 68 yards on 15 carries and he completed 9 of 19 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. He was picked twice. Atterberg had two catches for 40 yards and Tyjai Mueller had two receptions totaling 35 yards. Atterberg had four interceptions, turning one into a 32-yard touchdown.

Keokuk hosts Burlington (0-1) Sept. 6.

MOUNT PLEASANT 42, CLEAR CREEK-AMANA 20: Jack Johnson and Logan Bass each scored two touchdowns and Brody Bender passed for two more in a win at Clear Creek.

Bass scored on runs of 6 and 40 yards and Johnson had TD plunges of 1 and 3 yards. Bender threw touchdown strikes of 59 yards to Rylan Seberg and 34 yards to Chase Williamson.

Bender completed 8 of 13 passes for 149 yards and was not intercepted. Bass gained 96 yards on 17 carries and Johnson added 51 yards on 21 attempts. Seberg had four catches for 98 yards and Williamson gained 47 yards on three receptions.

The Panthers had 279 yards total offense to Clear Creek-Amana's 231.

The Panthers host Pella (1-0) Sept. 6.

WACO 48, NORTH SHELBY (MO.) 38: Nik Coble scored four touchdowns and passed for two more and the Warriors escaped Shelbyville, Missouri, with a victory.

Coble scored on runs of 8, 6 and 46 yards on a 23-yard pass from Will Edeker. Jalen Collins added touchdowns on a 3-yard run and an 11-yard pass from Coble. Jaden Williams had a 20-yard TD strike from Coble.

Coble finished with 151 yards rushing on 16 carries and he completed 7 of 15 passes for 121 yards. Robert Frazer had three catches for 65 yards. Jaden Williams led the WACO defense with nine solo tackles and five assists.

WACO hosts Janesville (1-0) Sept. 6.

CARDINAL 42, VAN BUREN 8: Cardinal improved to 2-0 with a win over the Warriors at Eldon.

Van Buren's Lane Davis completed six of 13 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. He was intercepted twice. Tony Davison had five receptions for 53 yards and Owen Loeffler had an 18-yard catch. Van Buren's Cory Bunnell had seven carries for 69 yards and Davis gained 33 yards on three attempts. Tony Davison had four solo tackles, one for a sack, and four assist. Bunnell had five solos and three assists.

Van Buren plays Louisa-Muscatine (0-1) at Letts Sept. 6.

FORT MADISON 17, CENTRAL LEE 0: The Bloodhounds blanked cross-county rival Central Lee at Fort Madison.

Diego Lozano scored on a 49-yard run and Will Larson passed 12 yards to Parker Denning for the other TD. Landes Williams added a field goal.

Lozano finished with 140 yards on 19 carries. Larson completed 19 of 41 passes for 107 yards. He was intercepted once. Michael Mozena had five receptions for 84 yards.

Fort Madison plays at West Burlington-Notre Dame (0-1) Sept. 6.