After an 0-9 record last season, Perry faces an uphill battle. Over the last four years, only four schools have turned around from nine losses to a winning record. Perry was just one possession away from winning four of their games in 2018, including two to opening the year.

Looking back at least season, head coach Matt Hardy said closing those winnable games that fell short last year is at the top of the to-do list to turn the record around.

“I think the guys understand the importance of finishing games,” Hardy said. “Big emphasis on finishing every drill with a sprint, just taking care of the little things that get you beat.”

To right the ship, the Bluejays are mixing the formula up with a new offense and defense that Hardy said has him excited to see the change from last year to now.

“We’re going to be entirely different tempo-wise than we’ve ever been before,” he continued. “I’m interested to see how that influences our conditioning towards the end of the game. And the last few years we’ve been kind of a hurry-up, no-huddle team. We’re going to try to slow the pace of play down a little bit and see how that helps us towards the end of games.”

Part of the change with the offense also comes from the search for a quarterback. Hardy and the coaching staff cast a net of four options coming into camp and have narrowed the list down to a pair to be determined before the first game at Greene County,

Whoever lines up behind center has big shoes to fill as Kaleb Olejniczak leaves behind the team’s entire passing production from last season. He also accounted for all but three of the offense’s touchdown and half of the rushing total.

The rest of the team’s rushing offense graduated as well, leaving even more questions in the backfield.

There are a few positions the blue and white return with some great experience including out wide with Kato Dougan who accounted for half of the team’s receiving yards last year. Hardy was also bullish about third-year returning starter Cole Snyder who he expects to be a force up front to help on both sides of the ball.

“As a kid that started the previous two seasons and worked his tail off in the weight room this summer and gotten a heck of a lot stronger, he’ll definitely be starting on both sides of the line,” Hardy said.

A key cog on the defensive front last season, Snyder returns with a team-high 25 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and two solo sacks from 2018. But this won’t be the same exact defense Snyder has succeeded with in the past.

Assistant coach Anthony Oros will take over duties as defensive coordinator, hoping to curb the points 26.6 points allowed per games last season.

Hardy said the defense will look the same overall but are working on some new looks in the front to levels during the adjustment period.