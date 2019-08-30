Of the many things learned during the season opener in Jefferson on Friday, Aug. 30, one thing was made abundantly clear: Greene County is good at football.

The Rams made that much known straight out of the gate. Less than two minutes into the game, they took a 7-0 lead in the first, marching past the Perry defense to set the tone. That only ramped up the rest of the evening en route to a 54-0 win over the Bluejays.

“They're a very good football team,” Perry head coach Matt Hardy said. “They returned a bunch of guys, so we knew it was going to be a difficult battle heading in.”

Running a new offense and defense, Hardy said the team still has growing pains to work through, something the Rams stunted throughout the night with a dominant defensive line that curbed Perry's playcalling.

Greene County kept the scoreboard operator busy, scoring multiple touchdowns in each of the first three quarters by almost every way imaginable. Quarterback Brent Riley was good for three total touchdowns while running back Colby Kafer's name was called twice. The Greene defense scored twice as well while the special teams punched in the final score on a 70 yard punt return.

The Rams high octane offense wasn't entirely unstoppable, though. After a sack from senior defensive end Cole Snyder rattled Riley in the second quarter, senior cornerback Wilber Ramirez took an interception into the red zone, nearly escaping the grasp of a Rams tackle for the team's first points. As close to the end zone as the Bluejays were all night, Greene County blocked senior kicker/punter Cori Alamina's field goal attempt.

All told between the blocked kick, a couple of muffed kickoffs, and a punter leading Perry with 41 yards rushing on the night, Hardy said the team has “to spend a little bit more time this coming week just polishing that.”

In the earlier stages, the Bluejays recovered a fumble but the window of opportunity to take the lead closed once Perry lost a fumble the very next play, shifting the momentum right back. Last season during a 14-8 loss to the Rams, Perry earned some control with three interceptions.

“We want to sustain momentum through an entire game,” Hardy said. “You know, this is a very green group of guys on both sides of the ball. We've got two linebackers who have virtually never played football before and they're starting for us. We've got three sophomores starting on the offensive line. They were playing freshman football a year ago. We're growing each day and it's going to take a little bit of time to get things and crisp.”

Running a slower tempo offense, the Green County defense had Perry's number all night, allowing just 35 total yards. Every yard was fought tooth and nail by the Bluejays who were held to -35 yards in the first half. Greene County outpaced that total production with 347 yards.

Jacob Nelson lined up under center for the Bluejays and finished 4 of 9 for 24 yards. Kato Dougan caught two passes for 29 yards. Hardy said he hopes the team can open up the playbook a bit more in the next matchup hosting ADM on Sept. 6.

“I was proud of the way we competed,” Hardy said. “I thought we did a good job of staying within ourselves and trying to do too much. That being said, we've got to go back to work on Monday and improve as a football team”