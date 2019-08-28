How do you follow consecutive walk off wins?

How about four Burlington Bees pitchers combining for a 10-inning no-hitter in a third consecutive walk off?

The Bees beat Beloit, 1-0, in a Class A Midwest League game Tuesday night at Community Field.

Starter Jose Soriano and relievers Parker Joe Robinson, Hector Yan and Chad Sykes combined for the first Burlington Bees no hitter since Danny Duffy and Juan Abreu got together to throw one against Peoria August 7, 2008.

Burlington managed just three hits themselves, but they had the only one that mattered in the bottom of the 10th. Livan Soto started the inning at second by rule. Adrian Rondon and Kevin Maitan could not move him over. With two out Nonie Williams, who was about to lose a 14-game on-base streak, stepped in to the batter’s box. The Bees' leftfielder laced a single to left and Soto, who had driven in the winning runs in the previous two games, scampered home.