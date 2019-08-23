The freshman's transcripts were recently processed

The Iowa State men's basketball team was waiting on news about two players that are seeking eligibility for the upcoming season.

It got good news about one of them.

Marcedus Leech, a freshman, was academically cleared by the NCAA, ISU announced Friday morning, after his transcripts went through a review process.

ISU returned this week from a trip to Italy in which it went 3-0 against international competition. Leech didn't play in any of the three games.

“There were a couple snafus getting him totally qualified,” Prohm said Thursday night at the Cyclones Unplugged event in Des Moines. “Transcripts are still back at the clearinghouse, getting evaluated. I look for everything to be fine.”

Leech suffered a broken leg in high school that cost him more than a year on the court. The 6-foot-5 newcomer transferred from a high school in Missouri to Arkansas to finish off his high school career.