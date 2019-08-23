APPLETON, Wis. — Thomas Dillard hit a solo home run in the first inning, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 6-2 win over the Burlington Bees on Thursday.

The home run by Dillard gave the Timber Rattlers a 1-0 lead.

The Timber Rattlers later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Victor Castaneda (4-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Luis Alvarado (4-8) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Justin Jones went 2 for 4 to lead the Bees, who were officially eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.