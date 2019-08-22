APPLETON, Wis. — Luis Contreras struck out 10 hitters over six innings, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers over the Burlington Bees in a 5-2 win on Wednesday. The Bees saw their six-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Contreras (2-2) picked up the win after he walked three while allowing two runs and three hits.

Wisconsin started the scoring in the first inning when Je'Von Ward hit an RBI single and David Fry scored when a runner was thrown out.

Burlington answered in the top of the next frame when Keinner Pina hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nonie Williams to cut the deficit to one.

The Timber Rattlers later added two runs in the third and one in the fourth. In the third, Fry hit an RBI single and Connor McVey scored on an error, while Yeison Coca scored on an error in the fourth.

Clayton Chatham (2-3) went four innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

Justin Jones doubled and singled for the Bees.