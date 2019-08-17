“Big Red Wrap-Up” returns to NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations, Tuesday, Aug. 27.

New host Mike’l Severe will talk Xs and Os with football fans on the state’s only live and interactive Husker television series.

Viewers can catch “Big Red Wrap-Up” every Tuesday live at 7 p.m. CT on NET World and on Facebook LIVE, and at 10 p.m. CT on NET. The NET Sports series is live online at netNebraska.org/bigredwrapup or on the NET Nebraska App.

Severe has covered Husker football and watched “Big Red Wrap-Up” since moving to Nebraska in 2002. He has worked as a sports and news reporter in New Orleans, Albuquerque and Omaha. Severe also worked in sports radio as co-host of “Unsportsmanlike Conduct” on AM 1620 The Zone and he helped start “The Bottom Line” on AM 590 ESPN in Omaha.

Each week, “Big Red Wrap-Up” offers discussion of the previous week’s game, including video highlights and breakdowns of game plays “In The Hudl,” as well as a look ahead to the next contest.

Viewers can submit questions to the hosts and their guests by calling 800-676-5446 on Tuesday nights beginning at 7 p.m. or emailing bigred@netNebraska.org, or by using Facebook and Twitter.

“The Prediction,” an exclusive feature of the NET Sports website, returns as hosts give their thoughts and predictions about the next Husker game. Viewers will find “The Prediction” later in August at netNebraska.org/bigredwrapup.