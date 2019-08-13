Sophomore quarterback has gone from long shot to stalwart

When Brock Purdy stepped on the field in Stillwater last season, the Cyclones had lost their starting quarterback to injury, their second-stringer to ineffectiveness and were losing to Oklahoma State while owning a 1-3 record.

His teammates and coaches no doubt looked at him as he walked into that huddle, truly having no idea what he might be capable of as a true freshman signal caller in what, all tallied, was a pretty awful situation to step into. He had trust to earn.

Now Purdy walks into the huddle ahead of the 2019 campaign with 10 faces looking back, all trying to prove themselves to him while on the sideline stands a coaching staff entrusting of the sophomore more responsibility than ever before.

“I feel like the coaches trust me,” Purdy said Tuesday. “They ask me what I like to run. Having that kind of trust and accountability with each other, I feel like we can do a lot more, better things overall.

“We’ve seen that in camp.”

Purdy more than earned the trust of this coaching staff after he spearheaded Iowa State's surge to the Alamo Bowl last season, throwing for 2,250 yards and 16 touchdowns while completing 66.4 percent of his passes.

That trust is going to be paramount for ISU this season as Purdy lost serious support in running back David Montgomery and wide receiver Hakeem Butler, both of whom were among the best players in their positions to ever play for the Cyclones.

A fabulous freshman season for Purdy doesn’t guarantee a strong sophomore campaign, but it’s hard to see him retreating in Year 2.

“He’s more comfortable,” ISU quarterback coach Joel Gordon said. “Seeing things fast. Has a much better grasp than he did a year ago at this time, and he’s really motivated to be a good player.”

Purdy doesn’t need to prove anything beyond some improvement. Now, he’s in the role of evaluating his teammates.

They - particularly the receivers - need to prove to him they’re capable and deserving of his trust.

“What I look for is obviously the guys who are the most consistent,” Purdy said. “Not somebody I think is going to maybe do all right this play, maybe he’s not. The guys who are consistent every single play, I have 100 percent confidence in them.

“Everyday in camp, I’m seeing that more and more with certain guys.”

It’s quite the role reversal for Purdy, who came on to the scene unproven last fall. Now he’s the rightful adjudicator of who gets what offensively, obviously alongside the coaching staff. It’s a role only players with stature can inhabit. Purdy’s success last year enables him to do just that with authority.

For players not living up to expectations, Purdy has the ability to deliver powerful messages, both with his words and actions.

“I’ll tell them some things,” Purdy said, “and if the ball’s not coming to them, I guess they go back in film and see what they can do better.”

It’s not just Purdy’s 2018 success that allows him to operate in such a way. It’s his own personal accountability to live to the same standards.

“Being a year older, with his work ethic, it’s only a matter of time before things begin to get easier,” Gordon said. “He’s worked really hard in trying to improve in all aspects of it. It’s paying off for him right now.”

Purdy’s teammates saw him walk into a huddle last October hoping he could help them. He’ll step inside it later this month with those teammates hoping they can live up to his example and success.